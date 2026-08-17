Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 MLB Bonus Monday (Aug. 17)

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If you’re an aspiring strategist looking to step up your betting game and chase bigger payouts, I’ve got a real chance for us to build our bankroll. By using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN here, new players can unlock a massive $1,000 bonus.

This isn’t just a one-and-done offer; it’s an incredible 10-day bet match strategy. Fanatics will 100% match your first daily cash bet up to $100 in FanCash for 10 straight days, giving you up to $1,000 to play with. We’re in this together, so let’s break down exactly how we can leverage this on the upcoming Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Overview and Terms

Before I start placing these bets, I always make sure I understand the ground rules. Here is a breakdown of exactly how the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer works and the key terms you need to know before we get started:

Claim the Maximum Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to become eligible for the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to become eligible for the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics matches 100% of your first daily cash bet up to $100 each day in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics matches 100% of your first daily cash bet up to $100 each day in FanCash. Age and Location Requirements: You must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates.

You must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates. State Exclusions: This offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York.

This offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Daily Opt-In: After your initial opt-in, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager through your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After your initial opt-in, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager through your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Eligible Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily bet match sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily bet match sign-up promotion. FanCash Playthrough: FanCash earned from the promotion is non-withdrawable and is subject to a simple 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used.

FanCash earned from the promotion is non-withdrawable and is subject to a simple 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used. Winnings Calculation: Any payout on winning bets is calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; the FanCash stake itself is excluded from your total winnings calculation.

Using the Offer for the Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Now, let’s look at where I’m putting my money. The Detroit Tigers (60-64) hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-65) at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA. We can catch this national broadcast on ESPN.

Odds & Analysis

Here is the morning line for our matchup:

Bet Type Detroit Tigers Pittsburgh Pirates Spread -1.5 (+144) +1.5 (-175) Moneyline -110 -101 Total Runs Over 8 (-114) Under 8 (-106)

When I’m searching for a smart wager, I love looking at the heavy hitters, and the Detroit Tigers enter this game leaning on an explosive middle of the order. Shortstop Kevin McGonigle has driven the offense with an incredible 161 hits, 48 home runs, and 138 RBIs while maintaining a .281 batting average. Outfielder Riley Greene provides tremendous support, having tallied 198 hits, 54 home runs, and 99 RBIs alongside a solid .273 average.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are more than ready to counter with heavy hitters of their own. Second baseman Brandon Lowe has been a dominant run producer, launching 79 home runs and driving in 111 RBIs to go with 191 hits.

Outfielder Bryan Reynolds has also enjoyed a stellar campaign, putting up 188 hits, 65 home runs, and 86 RBIs while batting .264. Meanwhile, third baseman Nick Gonzales leads the team in average at .307, adding 181 hits, 53 home runs, and 73 RBIs to the mix.

Get $1,000 Bonus with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Getting started with your new account is incredibly straightforward. If you want to capitalize on this bonus offer in time for the matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, follow my simple step-by-step guide to activate your bet match:

Register for an Account: Create your new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN is entered to officially qualify for the welcome bonus. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is set up and verified, head over to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place Your Bets: To activate the daily bet match, you must place a $10 minimum wager on an eligible market, such as our Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game. You can wager up to $100 over the first 10 days after registration to maximize your matched FanCash rewards.

By completing these steps and continuing to wager up to $100 on your first bet of the day for 10 consecutive days, you can unlock the full $1,000 value of the promotion.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.