Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $25 Bonus for Dodgers vs. Rockies, MLB Trades (Aug. 17)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with Novig promo code WTOP and spend $10 on any MLB game to win $25 in Novig Coins. Click here to get in on the action.

This offer can be used to make upcoming predictions on exciting contests like the Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies, or San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets. This promotion provides excellent flexibility for sports fans, as your newly acquired Novig bonus balance can be used for the current baseball slate as well as any other game this week.

Claim $25 Bonus With Novig Promo Code WTOP

Before diving into the upcoming baseball matchups, ensure you have all the details needed to maximize your welcome bonus. Here is a quick overview of the current Novig promotion:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Spend $10, Get $25 Bonus Offer Last Verified On August 17, 2026

The Novig promo code offers an exceptional opportunity exclusively for new users looking to dive into the upcoming sports schedule. By registering a new account and spending $10 on the platform, first-time Novig customers will receive $25 in Novig coins. This welcome bonus is designed to give players a substantial boost right out of the gate, effectively equipping you with extra ammunition to explore the platform’s diverse prediction markets.

Whether you are looking ahead to the upcoming MLB schedule or want to jump into other options, this promotion provides ultimate flexibility. You can use your $25 in Novig coins to back the Los Angeles Dodgers, target the cross-town matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs, or save your coins for when your favorite basketball team takes the court. As long as you are a new user, unlocking this $25 bonus is the perfect way to build your bankroll.

Monday Night MLB Preview

To get the most out of your promo, it helps to survey the latest consensus market values across the slate. Here is a breakdown of the matchups with their current moneylines and totals:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) SD @ NYM SD +105 / NYM -116 8 (O -115 / U -105) CHW @ CHC CHW +147 / CHC -163 8 (O -119 / U -100) LAD @ COL LAD -263 / COL +217 10.5 (O -118 / U -102)

When deciding how to deploy your promotional balance, consider backing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the prediction markets. Notable starter Blake Snell takes the mound for a squad that boasts an impressive .259 team batting average and a .427 slugging percentage. The Colorado Rockies counter with Tomoyuki Sugano, but they face an uphill battle given their staff’s collective 5.47 ERA. With the Dodgers’ pitching staff yielding just a 3.68 ERA, taking Los Angeles on the moneyline provides a strong baseline position despite the heavy market price.

Another intriguing option lies in Chicago, where Shota Imanaga leads the Cubs against Luis Castillo and the White Sox. The White Sox have struggled offensively, batting just .240 as a team with 619 strikeouts looking, while their pitchers carry a 4.11 team ERA. With the Cubs staff sporting a 4.16 ERA, looking at the under on the 8-run total could be a shrewd market entry.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Ready to get in on the action for matchups like the Padres facing the Mets, or the cross-town rivalry between the White Sox and Cubs? Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process.

Follow these simple steps to ensure you are ready for the Dodgers and Rockies game and the rest of the MLB slate:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure your account and verify you are of legal age. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, enter the promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your profile. Fund Your Wallet: Navigate to the cashier section and make a first-time deposit using your preferred payment method. Make Your Predictions: Spend your first $10. You can split this across multiple prediction markets or put it all on one matchup, like the Dodgers on the moneyline or the under in the Cubs game.

Once you successfully meet the $10 spending requirement, your $25 in Novig Coins will be fully activated and applied to your Novig account.