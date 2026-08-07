Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB Picks Friday (Aug. 7)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking for a real chance at a nice pay day, new users can unlock a highly rewarding welcome offer using the Underdog promo code WTOP. By simply signing up as a first-time player here and playing just $5, you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries to use on tonight’s action.

We’re in this together, and whether you want to target these featured games or any other MLB matchup on the slate, this offer is the perfect way to build your bankroll ahead of the very next pitch.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB Picks

Before we start handicapping those heavy-hitting matchups—like the interleague clash between the Atlanta Braves (70-45) and New York Yankees (64-51), or that massive NL West showdown featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (61-55)—let’s make sure your account is primed with extra value.

Here is exactly what you need to know to get started:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified August 7, 2026

The Underdog promo code unlocks a highly accessible welcome offer: simply sign up and play $5 to instantly get $50 in bonus entries. Whether you are looking to key in on the Houston Astros (59-57) as they travel to Petco Park to take on the San Diego Padres (59-56), or prefer to build your entry around a totally different matchup, these bonus funds are immediately added to your account to enhance your gameplay.

Keep in mind, this promotion is exclusively for new Underdog customers. You must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating, legal state where Underdog operates. Once your account is verified and your initial $5 entry is locked in, you are completely free to use your $50 in bonus entries across any of the available MLB markets on the board.

Ways to Use Your Bonus Entries on Friday

Put those bonus entries to work by exploring some of the most prominent prop lines on tonight’s slate. Based on the latest consensus odds, here are eight batters drawing heavy action in the hit markets, along with two notable pitcher strikeout totals:

Andy Pages (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks)

Prop: Total Hits

Total Hits Line: 0.5 (Over -251 / Under +185)

Jeremy Peña (Houston Astros vs. San Diego Padres)

Prop: Total Hits

Total Hits Line: 1.5 (Over +180 / Under -250)

Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks)

Prop: Total Hits

Total Hits Line: 1.5 (Over +172 / Under -234)

Luis Arraez (Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays)

Prop: Total Hits

Total Hits Line: 1.5 (Over +152 / Under -204)

Bo Bichette (New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates)

Prop: Total Hits

Total Hits Line: 0.5 (Over -271 / Under +195)

Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks)

Prop: Total Hits

Total Hits Line: 0.5 (Over -268 / Under +197)

Zack Wheeler (Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays)

Prop: Total Pitcher Strikeouts

Total Pitcher Strikeouts Line: 6.5 (Over +122 / Under -165)

Roki Sasaki (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks)

Prop: Total Pitcher Strikeouts

Total Pitcher Strikeouts Line: 4.5 (Over -151 / Under +116)

Now, let’s talk strategy. I’m placing these entries by targeting guys who give us a real chance to beat the juice. Looking at tonight’s highest hit totals, Trea Turner and Luis Arraez highlight a highly favorable matchup for the Philadelphia Phillies. Arraez brings a scorching .385 average (5-for-13 in his current stat block), making both players appealing anchor legs to build an entry around.

Out in San Diego, Jeremy Peña faces the Padres. Over in the NL West, the Dodgers boast three superstars drawing major attention in the hit markets. Shohei Ohtani holds a lofty 1.5 hit line with a tasty +172 payout on the Over, while Freddie Freeman is heavy chalk (-268) to secure at least one hit against the Diamondbacks.

If you prefer sweating out pitcher props, Zack Wheeler provides an intriguing strikeout target. The Phillies’ ace owns a stellar 2.486 ERA, a 0.9143 WHIP, and an elite 10.8 K/9 rate while holding opponents to a measly .194 average. Meanwhile, Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki looks to eclipse his 4.5 strikeout line in Arizona.

Grab $50 Bonus with the Underdog Promo Code

Getting started with your new account and unlocking your bonus entries is a straightforward process. To claim this promotion, you must be a new user who meets your state’s minimum age and regional requirements. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure you input Underdog promo code WTOP during registration to guarantee you qualify for the welcome bonus. Fund Your Account: Make a first deposit of at least $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Play a $5 entry on tonight’s MLB slate, or any other available market, to instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When building your entries, you have two strategic ways to play. A Standard entry requires 2+ picks and will trigger the absolute largest potential payout—giving you a real shot at a nice pay day! Just keep in mind that all legs of your entry must hit in order to win.

Alternatively, you have the option to Flex an entry, which requires 3+ picks. While the overall payout multipliers are slightly lower, a Flex entry provides a built-in safety net. There is nothing better than knowing you can still receive some winnings even if one of your legs takes a bad beat.