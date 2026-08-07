Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB Games This Weekend (Aug. 7)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can leverage Betr promo code WTOP to unlock two $100 no sweat entries ahead of this weekend’s upcoming MLB schedule. Click here to get in on the action.

Exclusively for new players, this promotion provides up to $200 in bonus value by granting two separate $100 no-sweat entries. If either of your $100 max tokens loses, Betr will refund your entry fee in Betr Bucks. Additionally, at sign-up, new users receive a free pick for the daily slate of games. This welcome offer provides immediate value whether you are targeting the marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks, the Athletics facing the Boston Red Sox, or any other MLB game on the board.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 in No Sweat Entries

Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer details:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Two $100 No Sweat Entries Offer Last Verified On August 7, 2026

The Betr welcome offer empowers users with up to $200 in total value, split across two separate no-sweat entries. If your initial projections fall short, perhaps while projecting strikeouts for Payton Tolle as the Boston Red Sox host the Athletics, or picking Chicago White Sox pitcher Noah Schultz to shut down the Cleveland Guardians, you will not walk away empty-handed. Betr refunds the value of those initial losing entries in Betr Bucks, giving you another chance to engage with the MLB action without the typical risk attached to your first plays.

Please note that this promotion is strictly available to new Betr customers. To qualify for the no-sweat entries, players must meet the specific age requirements for their jurisdiction and be physically located within a participating state. Once your new account is successfully registered and verified, you can instantly apply your entries toward any game on the diamond.

How to Use This MLB DFS Promo

With your no-sweat entries ready to go, the MLB slate is packed with compelling player projections. Below is a look at the consensus markets for some of the biggest stars taking the field:

Player Hits Strikeouts Roki Sasaki (LAD) – 4.5 Merrill Kelly (AZ) – 3.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 1.5 – Freddie Freeman (LAD) 0.5 – Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 – Corbin Carroll (AZ) 0.5 – Ketel Marte (AZ) 0.5 – Gabriel Moreno (AZ) 0.5 – José Ramírez (CLE) 1.5 –

When deciding how to use your Betr promo, recent performance data can help guide your selections. Gabriel Moreno stands out as an excellent candidate to go more than his 0.5 hits projection. The Diamondbacks catcher has been extremely reliable in this specific matchup, exceeding 0.5 hits in six straight games against the Dodgers. He is also riding excellent overall form, having surpassed this hit total in 20 of his last 25 games.

Conversely, recent data points toward less than for a few notable names. Mookie Betts has hit a slump, failing to exceed 0.5 hits in four of his last five games, surpassing the mark just 20% of the time in that span. On the mound, Merrill Kelly may struggle to surpass his 3.5 strikeouts projection. Despite solid numbers recently against other teams, Kelly has failed to exceed 3.5 strikeouts in three of his last four starts specifically against the Dodgers.

Getting Started With Betr Promo Code WTOP

Ready to dive into the action? Activating your welcome bonus ahead of the upcoming MLB slate is a quick, straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your no-sweat entries and your free pick:

Create an Account: Head to the site to register a new account with Betr. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that the promo code WTOP is entered. This specific code is required to trigger the no-sweat entries. Fund Your Wallet: Make your first deposit using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. Make Your Picks: With your account funded and your promo activated, your two $100 no-sweat tokens and your free pick will be ready to go. You can immediately use them on any matchup, whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, or any other club taking the field.

Remember, if either of your $100 max token entries loses, Betr will refund your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, giving you another chance to play.