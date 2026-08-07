PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $150 in Lineups if You Win for MLB Games (Aug. 7)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the action can use PrizePicks promo code WTOP to unlock an introductory offer where you sign up and play $5 to receive $150 in free lineups with a win. Click here to get in on the action.

This exclusive promotion is available for new users only and provides the perfect opportunity to build your daily fantasy portfolio on the upcoming MLB slate, featuring standout matchups like the Atlanta Braves taking on the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Seattle Mariners. Whether you want to lock in your player projections for these immediate matchups or save your entry for another game later this week, this PrizePicks promo is a great starting point.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Delivers $150 in Free Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $150 in Free Lineups with a Win Offer Last Verified On August 7, 2026

New PrizePicks customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer to elevate their MLB entries, including the marquee interleague matchup between the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees. By simply signing up and placing a $5 entry, users position themselves to receive $150 in free lineups. This specific reward is awarded if your initial $5 play wins, providing immense value as you lock in your daily fantasy baseball picks.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a first-time user of the platform. Additionally, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates. Whether you are building a lineup around the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks or picking spots across the rest of the schedule, be sure to verify your local daily fantasy sports regulations before claiming your offer.

Friday Night MLB DFS Options

Whether you are evaluating the starting pitchers on the mound or the sluggers at the plate, here are the most notable player projections for the biggest stars:

Player Hits Strikeouts Max Fried – 5.5 Shohei Ohtani 1.5 – Mookie Betts 0.5 – Julio Rodríguez 0.5 – Randy Arozarena 0.5 – Ketel Marte 0.5 – Corbin Carroll 0.5 – Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 –

Starting on the mound, Max Fried has a strikeout projection of 5.5. Fried has been commanding the strike zone, recording more than 5.5 strikeouts in seven of his last nine outings. Given this 78.0% success rate, the data strongly suggests selecting “more” on this projection.

At the plate, Julio Rodríguez is carrying a hot bat for the Mariners. He has surpassed his 0.5 hits projection in six consecutive games, which makes selecting “more” a highly appealing play. His teammate Randy Arozarena is right behind him, having eclipsed 0.5 hits in five straight matchups.

Conversely, Dodgers star Mookie Betts enters his contest against the Diamondbacks in a slump. Betts has failed to reach 0.5 hits in four of his last five games, suggesting “less” might be the safer route. Shohei Ohtani is listed with a lofty 1.5 hits projection. With a .297 average and 120 hits on the season, he is consistently dangerous, but needing a multi-hit performance naturally increases the difficulty of the selection.

How to Get Started With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to construct your MLB lineup? Claiming your introductory offer is a straightforward process. Just follow these simple steps to get started:

Create an Account: Head to the site to register your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure that you enter promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Play a $5 entry on any of the upcoming MLB matchups.

That’s all it takes! If your initial $5 entry is a winner, your account will automatically be credited with $150 in free lineups.