Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get 50% Bonus for Aug. 7 MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on Major League Baseball action can activate Splash promo code WTOP to receive a 50% deposit match up to $500 in bonuses. Click here to start the registration process.

With a minimum qualifying deposit of just $20 on Splash, this welcome offer is designed exclusively for new users who want extra funds ahead of the next MLB game. You can apply this bonus directly to upcoming premium matchups, whether you are targeting the 70-win Atlanta Braves taking on the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox hosting the Athletics, or any other baseball game on the daily fantasy sports slate.

Splash Promo Code WTOP Delivers $500 in Bonuses

Before you finalize your daily fantasy sports picks for the upcoming slate—including the Boston Red Sox (63 wins) hosting the Athletics (45 wins), or the Philadelphia Phillies (61-54) taking on the Toronto Blue Jays (54-61)—review the details of our exclusive welcome bonus below.

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Offer Last Verified On August 7, 2026

By signing up, new Splash customers can unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500. To qualify, simply create your account and make a minimum deposit of $20. Once your deposit is matched, you will have additional funds to build DFS entries for the Major League Baseball slate. You can use your boosted bankroll to back Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies against the Toronto Blue Jays, or build entries around the heavyweight clash between the 70-45 Atlanta Braves and the 64-51 New York Yankees.

Before claiming your bonus, ensure you meet the platform’s strictly enforced eligibility requirements. This welcome offer is only available to first-time users located in a participating state.

How to Use This MLB DFS Promo

Once your deposit match is secured, you can apply your bonus funds to a variety of exciting player projections across the MLB slate. To help you build out your entries, we have highlighted the hit and strikeout projections for ten standout players featured in upcoming matchups.

Player Hits Projection Strikeouts Projection Max Fried (NYY) N/A 5.5 Zack Wheeler (PHI) N/A 6.5 Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL) 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper (PHI) 0.5 N/A Trea Turner (PHI) 1.5 N/A Ceddanne Rafaela (BOS) 1.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber (PHI) 0.5 N/A Tyler Soderstrom (ATH) 0.5 N/A

If you are looking for heavily supported data points to use with your promo funds, Ronald Acuña Jr. is a prime target. The numbers point strongly to the OVER for his 0.5 hits projection; he has recorded a hit in five straight regular-season games, carrying a 100% cover rate and averaging 1.2 hits per game. Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom offers a matching 100% cover rate, having also eclipsed 0.5 hits in five consecutive games.

For pitchers, Max Fried shows excellent potential on his 5.5 strikeouts line. The data indicates a strong lean to the OVER, as Fried has cleared this mark in seven of his last nine games (78% cover rate), averaging 6.22 strikeouts per game over that stretch.

Conversely, there are a few notable UNDER trends to consider. Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber has struggled recently, failing to exceed 0.5 hits in six of his last seven appearances (14% cover rate). Similarly, Austin Wells provides a compelling under opportunity; he has fallen short of 0.5 hits in 17 of his last 27 games.

How to Get Started With Splash Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Splash and claiming your bonus funds for MLB action is a quick and straightforward process. To activate the Splash welcome offer, follow these simple steps:

Create Your Account: Visit the Splash site, and register for a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter the promo code WTOP to ensure your account is eligible for the bonus. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is set up, make a minimum deposit of $20 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods.

The Splash welcome offer consists of a 50% deposit match up to $500. It is important to remember that Splash will strictly match your first deposit. Making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is how you will receive the maximum $500 deposit match value possible.

However, users are not required to deposit the full amount to receive a match; $500 is simply the maximum cap. For example, if you decide to fund your account with the $20 minimum, Splash will match 50% of that amount, giving you an additional $10 in bonus funds to apply to your daily fantasy baseball entries.