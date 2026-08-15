Tyrese Spicer scored early in second half to help Orlando City tie Cincinnati 1-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrese Spicer scored early in the second half to help Orlando City earn a 1-1 draw…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrese Spicer scored early in the second half to help Orlando City earn a 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Cincinnati (7-6-6) took a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute on an unassisted goal by Pavel Bucha — his career-best fifth of the season. Bucha had seven goals over 66 appearances in his first two seasons.

Orlando City (6-10-3) tied it three minutes into the second half on Spicer’s career-high fifth goal this season with assists from 19-year-old rookie Justin Ellis — his sixth — and Iván Angulo — his eighth.

Maxime Crépeau finished with two saves for Orlando City.

Roman Celentano stopped four shots for Cincinnati, which is 3-1-1 over its last five matches.

Celentano had three saves and Crépeau none in the first half.

Up next

Cincinnati: Hosts New York City FC on Wednesday.

Orlando: Hosts Chicago Fire on Wednesday.

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