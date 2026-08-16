Cannon, Navarro score in second half to back Hansen as Rapids top Sporting KC 2-0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Defender Reggie Cannon scored midway through the second half with an assist from Youssef Maziz…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Defender Reggie Cannon scored midway through the second half with an assist from Youssef Maziz in his MLS debut, and Nico Hansen was stellar in goal as the Colorado Rapids beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Saturday night.

Colorado (8-10-1) played with a man advantage after a red card on Sporting KC midfielder Kwaku Agyabeng in the 38th minute.

Cannon took a pass from Maziz in the 65th minute to score his first goal this season with a header and give Colorado a 1-0 lead. Cannon’s netter was his fourth in 111 appearances. Maziz entered in the 56th minute before providing the spark.

Hansen turned away three shots on goal for Colorado (8-10-1). Hansen has four clean sheets in 10 starts this season and seven in 20 career starts.

Rafael Navarro capped the scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time after Sporting KC defender Moisés Mosquera exited with a red card three minutes earlier. Navarro’s 10th goal of the campaign came with an assist from Paxten Aaronson. All six of Aaronson’s career assists have come this season after making 44 appearances without one. Mosquera was hit with two yellow cards in a four-minute span.

Navarro scored on a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time last time out to lead Colorado to a 1-0 victory over visiting Austin FC.

Aaronson scored two goals in the Rapids’ 4-1 road win over Sporting KC in March.

Stefan Cleveland had two saves in his 10th start for Sporting KC (4-13-2).

Sporting KC has been outscored by seven goals in losing five of its last six matches. The club beat the Rapids twice last year.

Up next

Kansas City: Hosts St. Louis City on Wednesday.

Colorado: Hosts Los Angeles FC on Wednesday.

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