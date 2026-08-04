Two-time Preakness-winning jockey Robby Albarado dies at 52

Former jockey Robby Albarado, who won the Preakness twice during his lengthy riding career in the top tier of the…

Former jockey Robby Albarado, who won the Preakness twice during his lengthy riding career in the top tier of the sport, has died. He was 52.

A spokesperson for Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, said the track was informed of Albarado’s death by multiple friends and family members. Albarado was hospitalized in recent days for a procedure to insert a stent to alleviate a blockage near his heart, according to trainer Kenny McPeek, who employed Albarado as an exercise rider.

“Saying goodbye to someone who left us too soon is extremely difficult,” Churchill Downs president Mike Anderson said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and numerous friends.”

Albarado is best known for riding Curlin to Preakness and Breeders’ Cup Classic victories in 2007, and he also won the second leg of the Triple Crown aboard filly Swiss Skydiver in 2020. Albarado has two other Breeders’ Cup wins among the 5,222 in his career.

Since retiring in 2022, Albarado had worked for McPeek, who trained Swiss Skydiver.

A native of Lafayette, Louisiana, Albarado began riding at bush tracks before turning pro and riding in more than 34,000 races. He earned just over $221 million.

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