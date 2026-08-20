Two motorcycle riders killed in qualifying for the Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man (AP) — Two motorcycle riders have been killed on consecutive days during qualifying for the Manx…

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man (AP) — Two motorcycle riders have been killed on consecutive days during qualifying for the Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man.

Race officials said Swiss rider Mauro Poncini, 29, died after a collision in the opening lap of Tuesday’s qualifying session. Sam Naughton, a resident of the island and a 37-year-old father of four, was killed in a crash Wednesday.

“Having made his debut in 2025, Sam was in his second year of competing at the Manx Grand Prix, and was a regular competitor at a number of other road racing events since he began racing in 2020,” Manx Grand Prix officials said in a statement.

The Isle of Man is an island in the Irish Sea between England and Ireland. There have been numerous other fatalities during racing on the island.

Qualifying was set to continue Thursday with racing scheduled to conclude on Aug. 28.

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