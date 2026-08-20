For first time, Chuck Brown Day will go on without Brown family

The Brown family announced it has withdrawn its support for Saturday's celebration at Fort Dupont Park.

For the first time in its 12-year history, Chuck Brown Day in D.C. will go on without the support of the family of the “Godfather of Go-Go.”

The Brown family announced it has withdrawn its support for Saturday’s celebration at Fort Dupont Park, saying it no longer believes the event reflects the collaboration and respect Chuck Brown’s legacy deserves.

Chuck Brown’s son, Nekos Brown Sr., told WTOP the issues are primarily with the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation.

“It’s been three years of issues we’ve been having with them as far as staying on par with proper communication, just overall professionalism and the ability to take our stance seriously,” Brown said.

Brown said the relationship with DPR changed after Chuck Brown Day moved from Chuck Brown Memorial Park to Fort Dupont Park, although he stressed the change in venue itself was not the problem.

Brown said the family was once involved in nearly every aspect of the event, including approving posts and pictures bearing Chuck Brown’s name or image.

“Every single thing has to run through us,” Brown said. “That is how we stay on brand with everything that has to do with my father.”

DPR Director Thennie Freeman told WTOP the department learned in February that the family would not participate this year.

“We appreciate the Chuck Brown family and their contribution to the event,” Freeman said. “We look forward to them coming back and participating in future years.”

She added that the Chuck Brown Foundation, which traditionally gives away backpacks during the celebration, will be missed.

Freeman compared celebrations of Brown’s legacy to those honoring another music icon.

“Everybody loves Michael Jackson, and so you see Michael Jackson celebrations all throughout the world,” Freeman said. “Prayerfully, people will have Chuck Brown celebrations all throughout the world.”

Saturday’s free, rain-or-shine event will feature Junkyard Band, Backyard Band, Major League Band, EU featuring Sugar Bear and the All-Star Band, along with food trucks, vendors and art exhibits.

Asked what he would say to the thousands of people expected to attend Saturday, Brown said, “It’s not for me to decide what people should and should not do on a certain day.”

“If they want to support us and our family, they can do so by going to see the Chuck Brown Band or going to WindMeUpChuck.com and buying merchandise or just simply playing my father’s music,” Brown said.

Despite the family’s decision to step away from Chuck Brown Day, there is one thing Freeman and Brown agree on: The Godfather of Go-Go’s legacy extends far beyond a single celebration.

“Chuck is more than a day to D.C.,” Freeman said.

“Upholding my father’s legacy is a daily task,” Brown said. “It’s not a single-day thing.”

Still, Brown acknowledged it will be difficult not being there Saturday, which falls on his father’s birthday.

“It’s something we used to always look forward to,” Brown said. “I won’t miss the heat, I’ll say that.”

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