Torres, Biro score goals, Las has 5 saves in MLS debut, Austin beats Sounders 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Facundo Torres and Guilherme Biro each scored a goal, Damian Las had five saves in his MLS…

SEATTLE (AP) — Facundo Torres and Guilherme Biro each scored a goal, Damian Las had five saves in his MLS debut, and Austin FC beat the Sounders 2-1 on Wednesday night to extend Seattle’s losing streak to eight games.

Seattle’s skid, which dates to a 3-2 home win over San Jose on May 13, is the longest in single-season franchise history and the most-prolonged losing streak in MLS since Nashville also lost eight straight in 2024.

Austin FC (5-10-5) went into the game losers three straight since a 3-1 home win over the Sounders on July 22.

Brandon Vázquez played a first-touch cross from the right side to the back post and Biro put away a leaping volley to make it 2-0 in the 87th minute.

On the counter-attack, Zan Kolmanic played a low cross from near the left sideline to Torres for a first-touch finish from near the penalty spot that made it 1-0 in the 66th.

Stuart Hawkins, a 19-year-old defender, scored his first MLS goal in the 90th minute for the Sounders (7-9-3).

Andrew Thomas had three saves for the Sounders.

Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Jordan Morris (quadriceps) and Cristian Roldan (quadriceps) did not play for Seattle.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.