Toronto hosts Portland on home losing streak

Portland Fire (15-20, 6-11 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (10-25, 5-11 Eastern Conference) Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Portland Fire (15-20, 6-11 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (10-25, 5-11 Eastern Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo is looking to end its five-game home slide with a victory over Portland Fire.

The Tempo are 6-12 in home games. Toronto is seventh in the WNBA with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 2.7 offensive boards.

The Fire are 7-10 on the road. Portland ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Emily Engstler averaging 4.2.

Toronto averages 87.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 91.1 Portland gives up. Portland’s 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Toronto has given up to its opponents (47.5%).

The teams play for the third time this season. The Fire won the last meeting 97-83 on Aug. 7, with Carla Leite scoring 27 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morrow is scoring 11.4 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tempo. Marina Mabrey is averaging 15.7 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Bridget Carleton is averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Fire. Karlie Samuelson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tempo: 0-10, averaging 85.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.3 points per game.

Fire: 4-6, averaging 92.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.6 points.

INJURIES: Tempo: Brittney Sykes: day to day (foot), Marina Mabrey: day to day (hamstring), Nyara Sabally: day to day (calf), Maria Conde: day to day (calf).

Fire: Sarah Ashlee Barker: out for season (knee), Sania Feagin: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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