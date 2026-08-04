theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Dodgers-Cubs, MLB Tuesday Reset Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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Starting up a new account with theScore Bet promo code WTOP here is one of the best ways to get ready for tonight’s MLB slate, as you can attack any game you want with a $1,000 bet reset offer.
theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bet Reset Offer
theScore Bet Promo Code
WTOP
new theScore Bet User Offer (All States)
$1,000 Bet Reset
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Promotion Verified On
August 4th, 2026
We put a lot of stock in market flexibility, and this offer delivers precisely that to users in all legal online sports betting states where the platform is available. Exclusively reserved for new theScore Bet customers, this promo allows you to place a first cash wager on any available market or game. If your initial wager loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake—up to a maximum of $1,000—in bonus bets. Best of all, no opt-in is required to secure this edge.
While you must wager $1,000 to extract the absolute maximum value from the promotion, you are entirely free to bet any smaller amount you wish and still receive a 100% bonus bet refund if it fails to hit. If your qualifying bet does settle as a loss, you won’t be stuck with one restrictive lump sum. The refund is strategically divided into five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager, which will be credited to your account within 72 hours. For example, a $1,000 losing wager will return five $200 bonus bets, giving you multiple avenues to find a favorable return. Once they arrive, be sure to act quickly: these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire.
Use theScore Bet MLB Promo Tonight
Detroit Tigers (+110) at Seattle Mariners (-130) | Total: O/U 7.5
Toronto Blue Jays (+110) at Houston Astros (-130) | Total: O/U 8.5
Los Angeles Dodgers (-195) at Chicago Cubs (+165) | Total: O/U 9.5
When digging into the underlying stats to find true betting value, the Dodgers appear well worth laying the heavy juice against Chicago. Los Angeles brings a superior .772 team OPS and a stingy 3.40 pitching ERA to Wrigley Field with Tarik Skubal making his debut for the team, noticeably besting the Cubs’ .753 OPS and 4.09 ERA.
Meanwhile, the Blue Jays-Astros contest presents a fascinating clash of strengths. Houston holds a clear offensive advantage, boasting a .737 team OPS compared to Toronto’s .682 mark. However, the Blue Jays provide solid underdog value thanks to their pitching staff’s 4.04 ERA, which is a definitive step up from the 4.63 overall ERA carried by the Astros’ arms.
Official Prediction: Given the glaring pitching discrepancy we identified, the value is heavily situated on the road underdog in Houston. My official prediction is to back the Toronto Blue Jays moneyline (+110) at theScore Bet. Their superior 4.04 ERA gives them the edge necessary to silence the Astros’ bats and pull off the upset, making this an incredibly smart, value-driven target for your $1,000 Bet Reset.
Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer
Claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your $1,000 Bet Reset before today’s MLB action gets underway:
Create Your Account: Click here and follow the prompts to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and location.
Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to use promo code WTOP.
Place Your First Bet: After completing the above steps—downloading the app, registering an account, and entering the promo code WTOP—you are ready to get into the action. Simply place your first real cash wager, up to $1,000, on any market at theScore Bet.