theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Dodgers-Cubs, MLB Tuesday Reset Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bet Reset Offer

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On August 4th, 2026

Use theScore Bet MLB Promo Tonight

Detroit Tigers (+110) at Seattle Mariners (-130) | Total: O/U 7.5

| Total: O/U 7.5 Toronto Blue Jays (+110) at Houston Astros (-130) | Total: O/U 8.5

| Total: O/U 8.5 Los Angeles Dodgers (-195) at Chicago Cubs (+165) | Total: O/U 9.5

Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer

Create Your Account: Click here and follow the prompts to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to use promo code WTOP. Place Your First Bet: After completing the above steps—downloading the app, registering an account, and entering the promo code WTOP—you are ready to get into the action. Simply place your first real cash wager, up to $1,000, on any market at theScore Bet.