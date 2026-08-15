Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get Up to $500 Bonus for MLB Picks (Aug. 15)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest Splash promo code WTOP offer here and lock in up to $500 in bonuses for MLB Saturday games and more.

Splash Promo Code WTOP: Up To $500 In Bonuses

We put a lot of stock in identifying the best entry points, and before diving into the slate, it is vital to review the mechanics of the latest sign-up promotion. Here is a quick breakdown of the offer available for new players:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Promotion Confirmed On August 15, 2026

New Splash customers can jump into the action with a lucrative welcome offer specifically designed for today’s MLB slate. By registering, users unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500. This bonus provides the perfect cushion, whether you are backing the heavyweight clash between the Milwaukee Brewers (75-48) and Los Angeles Dodgers (74-49), or targeting the Tampa Bay Rays (74-47) hosting the Baltimore Orioles (59-63).

To claim this offer, you must be a new Splash customer who meets the platform’s age and location requirements. Eligibility requires users to be 18+ in most participating states, with exceptions for players who must be 19+ in AL, CO, and NO, or 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, and VA. Sign up today, make your qualifying deposit, and start building value-driven entries for the San Diego Padres (66-57) taking on the Cleveland Guardians (59-64) or any other game on the schedule.

Use Your Splash MLB Promo Tonight

Interpreting the board is easy when you have access to the right data. Identifying underlying situational trends is where the real money is made. Below is a look at the projections for ten of the biggest stars taking the field tonight.

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani Over/Under 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts Over/Under 0.5 N/A Steven Kwan Over/Under 0.5 N/A José Ramírez Over/Under 0.5 N/A Gunnar Henderson Over/Under 0.5 N/A Manny Machado Over/Under 0.5 N/A Yandy Díaz Over/Under 0.5 N/A Xander Bogaerts Over/Under 0.5 N/A Jacob Misiorowski N/A Over/Under 8.5 Kyle Bradish N/A Over/Under 4.5

When building your entries, looking past the basic projections can provide serious value. We’ve seen time and time again that blindly going for the heavy favorites can be risky, but the data does justify certain premiums. For the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani is an incredibly strong candidate to clear his hits prop tonight. He has recorded at least one hit in 11 of his last 13 home games. Similarly, Steven Kwan remains a hitting machine for the Guardians. He has eclipsed 0.5 hits in 11 of his last 12 contests.

Conversely, finding inefficiencies in the market is all about spotting the longshot potential. You might want to look at the under for José Ramírez. Despite his star status, the Guardians’ slugger has been cold lately, failing to exceed 0.5 hits in four of his last five games.

On the mound, Brewers probable pitcher Jacob Misiorowski carries a hefty 8.5 strikeout line against Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Orioles starter Kyle Bradish requires 5 strikeouts to hit his over in a pivotal matchup at Tropicana Field. Keep in mind that this offer is not limited to baseball. As you can focus on Saturday’s NFL Preseason action or several other markets available within the app.

Activate Your Splash Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your welcome bonus and getting off the sidelines is a straightforward process. To capitalize on the offer, you will first need to create and register a new Splash account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. During this registration step, entering promo code WTOP is absolutely required to lock in the bonus. Once your account is set up, you can make use of the 50% deposit match up to $500.

To extract the absolute maximum value out of this promotion and receive the full $500 in matched funds, a first-time deposit of $1,000 is required. However, users do not have to deposit the full amount to benefit from the deposit match—it is a sliding scale based on your comfort level. Evaluate your bankroll, make your deposit, and use those extra funds to hunt for value across tonight’s MLB slate and more.