ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 bonus For MLB, UFC 330 Trades

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With a loaded MLB slate to go alongside a busy UFC 330 fight card tonight, now is the time to sign up with the ProphetX promo code WTOP here and lock in $20 in bonuses.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus Offer

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Information Confirmed August 15th, 2026

Exclusive to new ProphetX customers, this welcome offer delivers a straightforward way to start playing on the innovative peer-to-peer exchange platform. Once you complete your registration, fund your account, and place your first qualifying $10 trade, ProphetX will automatically unlock $20 in bonuses. Please note that users must be at least 18 years of age and physically present in an eligible US state to participate and claim this promotion.

By capitalizing on this bonus structure, you can immediately put your extra funds to work across today’s exciting MLB slate and the UFC 330 card. Whether you want to back the San Diego Padres as they face the Cleveland Guardians or take a position on the Islam Makhavhev vs. Ian Machado Gary fight, the ProphetX peer-to-peer exchange platform allows you to set or find competitive odds using your newly acquired bonus cash.

ProphetX MLB Saturday Odds

Matchup Moneyline MIL vs. LAD MIL -117 / LAD +115 NYY vs. TOR NYY -160 / TOR +156 SD vs. CLE SD +109 / CLE -113

Trading your initial $10 on the heaviest favorite’s moneyline will yield a smaller return, reflecting the higher implied probability of that outcome. Conversely, allocating that $10 toward the heaviest underdog’s moneyline maximizes your potential payout but carries a significantly higher degree of risk.

Analyzing team statistics is the most effective way to uncover potential edges. In the marquee clash between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers, the host Dodgers hold a slight offensive advantage. Los Angeles enters the matchup with a .260 team batting average, a .429 slugging percentage, and 610 runs scored, powered by 156 home runs. The Brewers offer a balanced attack of their own, hitting .251 with 597 runs, though they rely less on the long ball (111 home runs). However, Milwaukee counters with an excellent pitching staff carrying a 3.53 overall ERA, which slightly edges out the Dodgers’ 3.71 mark.

In the American League East, the New York Yankees visit the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees boast a distinct power advantage, having blasted 169 home runs to produce 545 runs this season. Conversely, Toronto has tallied just 115 homers and 482 runs. Run prevention also leans heavily toward New York; the Yankees’ pitching staff has compiled an impressive 3.28 team ERA, while the Blue Jays’ staff has been far more vulnerable, posting a 4.01 ERA. Keep these statistical disparities in mind when searching for value on ProphetX.

Looking Ahead to UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Garry

Your bonuses are not restricted solely to the baseball diamond. New ProphetX customers can also look ahead to future combat sports events, highlighted by UFC 330 card, including tonight’s headlining fight:

Islam Makhavhev -310

Ian Machado Garry +280

Activate The ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus on the ProphetX peer-to-peer exchange platform is a quick and seamless process. Follow these straightforward steps to secure your “trade $10, get $20 in bonuses” offer before the first pitch of today’s MLB slate:

Create an Account: Click here and begin the registration process by entering standard personal information, including your full name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification as required by the platform to verify and secure your new account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, enter the ProphetX promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Deposit and Trade: Fund your account with your first deposit and execute a qualifying trade of at least $10 on the platform.

Once your initial $10 trade is processed, ProphetX will instantly reward you with $20 in bonuses. You can take those bonus funds straight to the peer-to-peer exchange to request or fulfill odds on today’s premier MLB matchups or upcoming events like UFC 330.