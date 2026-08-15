Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus For MLB, UFC 330 This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new profile using the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP here and lock in $50 in bonus picks by spending $10 on the app.

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Bonus Picks

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP New Onyx Odds User Offer Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks Terms and Conditions 18+, in eligible states Promo Confirmed On Aug. 15th, 2026

Securing this welcome bonus with the Onyx Odds promo code is a breeze, but it is designed exclusively for new Onyx Odds customers. Once we set up our accounts, we just need to make a qualifying entry—spend $10, and boom, we get $50 in Bonus Picks. It really is that simple to get some extra ammunition for today’s MLB action or any other eligible events on the platform.

Just remember the house rules before we start making picks: you must be at least 18 to play and physically present in a state where Onyx Odds currently operates. If you check those eligibility boxes, we’re ready to start hunting for value.

Onyx Odds MLB Saturday Promo

When I’m looking for the easiest way to maximize this welcome offer, I love targeting full game moneylines. Forget the complex exotics for a minute—a moneyline pick just asks us to pick who wins the game outright.

Matchup Favorite (ML) Underdog (ML) Philadelphia Phillies @ Minnesota Twins Phillies (-150) Twins (+126) Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros Astros (-124) Mariners (+104) Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Dodgers Brewers (-142) Dodgers (+119)

Let’s break down exactly how our $10 qualifying entry translates to a potential payout. Take the marquee clash between the Brewers and Dodgers. If we lay our $10 on the Brewers as the road favorite (-142), a winning ticket returns $17.04 (our original $10 stake plus $7.04 in profit). But if we smell an upset and back the Dodgers as home underdogs (+119), hitting that pick pays out a sweeter $21.90 ($10 stake plus $11.90 in profit).

Over in the interleague showdown between Philadelphia and Minnesota, backing the favored Phillies (-150) with ten bucks yields a total payout of $16.67. If you want to chase a bigger payout and take the underdog Twins (+126), a successful $10 pick returns $22.60.

When we’re figuring out where to allocate our bonus picks, looking at the raw win-loss records is a great foundational handicapping tool. The Brewers are rolling, making them a totally justified favorite with Jacob Misiorowski on the mound even in a tough road environment against a powerhouse Dodgers squad. Meanwhile, the Phillies bring a solid record to the diamond, which explains why they’re favored over a Twins team that has stumbled below the .500 mark on the season.

NFL Preseason + UFC 330

In addition to the MLB slate, the NFL Preseason delivers a loaded slate today. We also have Saturday night fights with Islam Makhavhev facing Ian Machado Garry headlining UFC 330. Your new user promo from Onyx Odds is equally usable to make picks for these events this weekend.

Sign Up With The Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to get in the trenches with me? Claiming this welcome offer is fast and straightforward. Follow these steps to lock in your bonus before the first pitch: