Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus For MLB, UFC 330 This Weekend

Set up a new profile using the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP here and lock in $50 in bonus picks by spending $10 on the app.
Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Bonus Picks
|Onyx Odds Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Onyx Odds User Offer
|Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks
|Terms and Conditions
|18+, in eligible states
|Promo Confirmed On
|Aug. 15th, 2026
Securing this welcome bonus with the Onyx Odds promo code is a breeze, but it is designed exclusively for new Onyx Odds customers. Once we set up our accounts, we just need to make a qualifying entry—spend $10, and boom, we get $50 in Bonus Picks. It really is that simple to get some extra ammunition for today’s MLB action or any other eligible events on the platform.
Just remember the house rules before we start making picks: you must be at least 18 to play and physically present in a state where Onyx Odds currently operates. If you check those eligibility boxes, we’re ready to start hunting for value.
Onyx Odds MLB Saturday Promo
When I’m looking for the easiest way to maximize this welcome offer, I love targeting full game moneylines. Forget the complex exotics for a minute—a moneyline pick just asks us to pick who wins the game outright.
|Matchup
|Favorite (ML)
|Underdog (ML)
|Philadelphia Phillies @ Minnesota Twins
|Phillies (-150)
|Twins (+126)
|Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros
|Astros (-124)
|Mariners (+104)
|Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Dodgers
|Brewers (-142)
|Dodgers (+119)
Let’s break down exactly how our $10 qualifying entry translates to a potential payout. Take the marquee clash between the Brewers and Dodgers. If we lay our $10 on the Brewers as the road favorite (-142), a winning ticket returns $17.04 (our original $10 stake plus $7.04 in profit). But if we smell an upset and back the Dodgers as home underdogs (+119), hitting that pick pays out a sweeter $21.90 ($10 stake plus $11.90 in profit).
Over in the interleague showdown between Philadelphia and Minnesota, backing the favored Phillies (-150) with ten bucks yields a total payout of $16.67. If you want to chase a bigger payout and take the underdog Twins (+126), a successful $10 pick returns $22.60.
When we’re figuring out where to allocate our bonus picks, looking at the raw win-loss records is a great foundational handicapping tool. The Brewers are rolling, making them a totally justified favorite with Jacob Misiorowski on the mound even in a tough road environment against a powerhouse Dodgers squad. Meanwhile, the Phillies bring a solid record to the diamond, which explains why they’re favored over a Twins team that has stumbled below the .500 mark on the season.
NFL Preseason + UFC 330
In addition to the MLB slate, the NFL Preseason delivers a loaded slate today. We also have Saturday night fights with Islam Makhavhev facing Ian Machado Garry headlining UFC 330. Your new user promo from Onyx Odds is equally usable to make picks for these events this weekend.
Sign Up With The Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP Offer
Ready to get in the trenches with me? Claiming this welcome offer is fast and straightforward. Follow these steps to lock in your bonus before the first pitch:
- Create an Account: Click here and register as a new user with your standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address).
- Verify Your Identity: Safely provide valid proof of identification to get your new Onyx Odds account verified.
- Enter the Promo Code: This is the key step—during registration, make sure to enter the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer.
- Make a Qualifying Entry: Deposit your funds and spend $10 on your first entry.
- Claim Your Bonus: As soon as that $10 entry is locked in, you instantly unlock your $50 in Bonus Picks!