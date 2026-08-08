Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus for MLB Picks (August 8)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can unlock an exclusive welcome bonus using Splash promo code WTOP to secure up to $500 in bonuses with a 50% deposit match, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost. Click here to start signing up.

You can use this introductory offer to build your daily fantasy sports entries for the featured matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks, or apply it to any other game on the current MLB slate, including the New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates or the Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies. The purpose of this guide is to explain exactly how new Splash users can take full advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the next first pitch.

Splash Promo Code WTOP Offers $500 in Bonuses

Whether you are analyzing the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46) as they face the Arizona Diamondbacks (61-55), or you are eyeing another matchup on the upcoming schedule, you can activate this exclusive offer before the games begin.

Here is a complete breakdown of the current welcome bonus for new players:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up To $500 + 100% QuickPicks Boost Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Offer Last Verified On August 8, 2026

New Splash customers ready to dive into the MLB slate can capitalize on a high-value welcome offer. By registering with promo code WTOP, you will receive a 50% deposit match up to $500, alongside a 100% QuickPicks boost. A minimum deposit of $20 is required to trigger the bonus funds. Once your account is funded, your promotional balance will be ready to use on any compelling baseball markets, from the Dodgers and Diamondbacks to the Mets, Pirates, Blue Jays, or Phillies.

Please note that this offer is strictly reserved for new Splash customers located in a participating state who meet the age limits. Ensure you meet these criteria before making your initial deposit.

Saturday MLB DFS Options

With a loaded slate ahead, the data presents several compelling daily fantasy projections for the biggest stars in the league. Using your new promotional funds, you can target these highly anticipated player stat markets on Splash.

Player Hits Projection Strikeouts Projection Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) N/A 5.5 Max Scherzer (TOR) N/A 3.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 N/A Francisco Lindor (NYM) 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper (PHI) 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber (PHI) 0.5 N/A Luis Arraez (PHI) 1.5 N/A Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) 1.5 N/A

For the starting pitchers, recent trends heavily suggest selecting Higher on their strikeout projections. Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto carries a 5.5 strikeout line against the Diamondbacks. He has eclipsed this mark in six of his last nine regular-season outings, specifically dominating Arizona by averaging 7.0 strikeouts over his last two starts against the franchise.

At the plate, Shohei Ohtani remains an excellent candidate to record multiple hits. Given that he has exceeded 0.5 hits in nine of his last 10 games, averaging 1.6 hits per game, the data firmly supports selecting Higher for his 1.5 hits projection.

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber also stands out on the daily fantasy slate. He holds a 0.5 hits projection against the Blue Jays. The data heavily favors the higher end, as Schwarber has tallied at least one hit in five of his last six meetings against Toronto, averaging 1.8 hits per game during that stretch. Meanwhile, Mookie Betts offers a unique split; despite recent overall struggles, he feasts on Diamondbacks pitching, exceeding 0.5 hits in five of his last six matchups against them.

How to Redeem Splash Promo Code WTOP

To take advantage of this exclusive Splash promotion, simply follow a few straightforward steps. New users must first create and register an account by providing standard personal information. During this sign-up process, you must enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility.

Once your account is officially registered, you must make a minimum deposit of $20 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods to activate the offer. The Splash welcome promotion provides a 50% deposit match up to $500, in addition to a 100% QuickPicks boost.

To receive the maximum deposit match value of $500, you will need to make a first-time deposit of $1,000. However, users do not have to deposit the full amount to receive a match. That number is simply the maximum amount Splash is willing to match. For example, if you opt to deposit the $20 minimum, Splash will match that at 50% with $10 in bonus funds, and you will still receive the 100% QuickPicks boost to use on your favorite baseball markets.