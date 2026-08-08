Algeria earns its first Women’s World Cup spot with 2-1 win over Ivory Coast

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Algeria earned its first berth in the Women’s World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Ivory…

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Algeria earned its first berth in the Women’s World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Inès Khiris and Amira Braham scored for Algeria, which will face the winner of Sunday’s quarterfinal between Malawi and Ghana in a semifinal Wednesday in Rabat.

After an earlier goal was disallowed for offside, Ivory Coast’s Inès Konan broke through with a goal in the 29th minute.

But Ivory Coast’s N’Sira Ouedraogo was shown a red card in the 42nd minute for a foul on Algeria goalkeeper Chloé N’Gazi, and the team was down a player for the rest of the match.

Khiris scored in the 58th minute with a long blast that Ivory Coast goalkeeper Aramatou Diakité got a hand on but couldn’t stop.

Ivory Coast had a chance to pull in front with a penalty kick in the 62nd minute, but Rebecca Elloh’s attempt went off the post.

Braham gave Algeria a 2-1 lead in the 64th minute with another stunner from distance that bounced before entering the goal.

Algeria’s Morgane Ikene was stretched off in the first half with an apparent foot injury.

Ivory Coast still has a chance to qualify for the World Cup. The losing quarterfinal teams play on Thursday for a spot in an intercontinental playoff.

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