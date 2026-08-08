Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB Picks (Aug. 8)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than looking at a packed MLB schedule and knowing you have some house money to play with. New users can use the Underdog promo code WTOP to unlock a massive welcome offer. When you sign up here and play just $5, you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries.

Whether we are building slips for the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Texas Rangers or the Minnesota Twins clashing with the Milwaukee Brewers, this is the perfect chance to boost your bankroll before the first pitch. Remember, this sign-up promotion is strictly available for new users only.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB Entries

Let’s get right down to the details. If you are gearing up for tonight’s slate, here is everything you need to know to claim your bonus:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified August 8, 2026

Overview of the Welcome Bonus

This Underdog promo code gives us immediate value on the diamond. When you sign up and put down just $5, that instant $50 bankroll boost hits your account. I love having this extra flexibility to build exotic entries around star-studded pitching matchups—like Jacob deGrom toeing the rubber for Texas or Robert Gasser dealing for Milwaukee.

Just make sure you meet the basic eligibility criteria before diving in. This “Play $5, Get $50” offer is exclusively for new Underdog customers creating an account for the first time. You must also meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state to unlock your bonus entries.

MLB Totals for Saturday

Once we have those bonus entries locked and loaded, it is time to start handicapping and building our slip. I’m placing these bets right alongside you, and there is plenty of star power to target. Here is a look at eight notable hitters to record a hit tonight, plus two premier strikeout props we should consider keying in our entries:

Jackson Chourio (Milwaukee Brewers) vs. MIN: Over 0.5 Hits (-250)

(Milwaukee Brewers) vs. MIN: Over 0.5 Hits (-250) William Contreras (Milwaukee Brewers) vs. MIN: Over 0.5 Hits (-211)

(Milwaukee Brewers) vs. MIN: Over 0.5 Hits (-211) Corey Seager (Texas Rangers) vs. BAL: Over 0.5 Hits (-206)

(Texas Rangers) vs. BAL: Over 0.5 Hits (-206) Gunnar Henderson (Baltimore Orioles) vs. TEX: Over 0.5 Hits (-193)

(Baltimore Orioles) vs. TEX: Over 0.5 Hits (-193) Royce Lewis (Minnesota Twins) vs. MIL: Over 0.5 Hits (-190)

(Minnesota Twins) vs. MIL: Over 0.5 Hits (-190) Pete Alonso (Baltimore Orioles) vs. TEX: Over 0.5 Hits (-187)

(Baltimore Orioles) vs. TEX: Over 0.5 Hits (-187) Joc Pederson (Texas Rangers) vs. BAL: Over 0.5 Hits (-180)

(Texas Rangers) vs. BAL: Over 0.5 Hits (-180) Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers) vs. MIN: Over 0.5 Hits (-161)

(Milwaukee Brewers) vs. MIN: Over 0.5 Hits (-161) Jacob deGrom (Texas Rangers) vs. BAL: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (+113)

(Texas Rangers) vs. BAL: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (+113) Robert Gasser (Milwaukee Brewers) vs. MIN: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-116)

If we want a real chance at a big payout, we need to pick our spots. Down at Globe Life Field, we have a marquee showdown: Orioles sensation Gunnar Henderson going up against Rangers ace Jacob deGrom. Henderson is heavily favored to find the grass with his Over 0.5 hits line (-193), but he has to earn it against deGrom, who boasts a robust strikeout prop of 7.5. On the other side, Rangers slugger Corey Seager commands heavily juiced odds (-206) to record a hit against Baltimore.

Looking at the Milwaukee Brewers’ lineup, we have some fantastic building blocks against the Minnesota Twins. Rising star Jackson Chourio is sitting at a massive -250 to get a hit, which tells me the morning line oddsmakers have extreme confidence in his matchup. His teammate William Contreras (-211) is another rock-solid play.

On the mound, Brewers starter Robert Gasser has a modest 4.5 strikeout total, while Twins standout Royce Lewis (-190) will be looking to do damage and clear his hit total. These lines provide an excellent foundation for crafting a winning strategy.

How to Use the Underdog Promo Code

Ready to get off the sidelines? Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before tonight’s MLB action kicks off:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here using your standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure you type in the Underdog promo code WTOP during registration so you qualify for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $5 using one of their secure payment methods. Play Your Entry: Place a $5 entry on the platform to officially activate the promotion and trigger your $50 in bonus entries.

Once your $50 bonus hits your account, it is time to build a slip. If you are used to basic bets, exotic entries might seem intimidating, but they really aren’t. We have two distinct ways to play here: