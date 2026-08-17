Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim Up To $500 In Bonus For MLB Picks (Aug. 17)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the Splash promo code WTOP welcome offer here and secure up to $500 in bonuses with a 50% deposit match in time for tonight’s MLB action.

Splash Promo Code WTOP For MLB DFS Picks

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Promo Verified On Aug. 17th, 2026

The Splash welcome offer gives sports fans a highly favorable opportunity to scale their initial bankroll ahead of intriguing matchups, such as the Atlanta Braves (74-50) taking on the Minnesota Twins. By claiming the Splash promo code, you will unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500. Whether you are backing Martín Pérez and the Braves or isolating another data-driven angle on the upcoming MLB slate, these bonus funds provide measurable, immediate value for your baseball entries.

To take advantage of this introductory bonus, you must be a new Splash customer physically located in a participating state. Strict age requirements apply depending on your jurisdiction: users must be 18+ in eligible states, 19+ in AL, CO, and NO, or 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, and VA to claim this welcome offer and enter the action.

Splash MLB Picks Tonight

If you are looking to deploy your newly acquired Splash bonus funds, tonight’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies offers a dense slate of player projections. Below are the projections for some of the biggest stars taking the field at Coors Field.

Player Hits Strikeouts Blake Snell (LAD) N/A 6.5 Tomoyuki Sugano (COL) N/A 2.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) 1.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández (LAD) 1.5 N/A Kyle Tucker (LAD) 1.5 N/A Andy Pages (LAD) 1.5 N/A Willi Castro (COL) 0.5 N/A Adael Amador (COL) 0.5 N/A

When evaluating these lines for your entries, recent performance trends provide a clear statistical roadmap. For Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell, the data strongly supports the over on his 6.5 strikeouts projection. Snell has eclipsed this mark in four consecutive regular season games.

On the hitting side, Rockies infielder Willi Castro is a high-probability candidate for the over on his 0.5 hits line. Castro has logged at least one hit in 13 of his last 16 matchups. He is even more reliable at home, clearing the 0.5 hits threshold in 10 of his last 11 home games while maintaining a 1.2 hits-per-game average in that environment.

Conversely, the underlying metrics suggest leaning toward the under for specific Dodgers bats. Mookie Betts is battling a severe cold streak away from Los Angeles, failing to exceed 1.5 total bases in 10 of his last 11 road games. Similarly, Andy Pages has struggled significantly against Colorado pitching. He has failed to eclipse 1.5 total bases in four straight games against the Rockies. Fading these hitters on the road presents a logical, data-backed strategy.

Activate Your Splash Promo Code WTOP Offer

To take advantage of this exclusive offer before the first pitch of matchups like the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Colorado Rockies, follow a few structured steps. First, you will need to create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information. During this sign-up process, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered, as it is strictly required to activate the offer.

Once your account is successfully verified, make a deposit using one of Splash’s secure methods to make use of the 50% match, up to a $500 maxumum. It is critical to note that your very first deposit is the only one that will be matched by Splash. Because this is a 50% match, a first-time deposit of $1,000 is required to yield the maximum $500 match value.

However, users are not required to deposit the full $1,000 to trigger the bonus—that is merely the maximum threshold Splash will match. For example, if you deposit the $20 minimum, Splash will apply a 50% match, adding $10 in bonus funds to your account to utilize across today’s exciting MLB slate.