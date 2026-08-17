Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus + Pick for Monday MLB Games (Aug. 17)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the upcoming MLB action can use Betr promo code WTOP to claim up to $200 in bonus value and a free pick at sign-up. Click here to get in on the action.

This exclusive welcome offer provides two separate $100 no-sweat entries, which will refund your account with up to $100 in Betr Bucks per token if your daily fantasy sports (DFS) selections lose. Whether you are building an entry for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies matchup, the cross-town Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs clash, or the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies game, this promotion can be applied to any contest on the slate.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 in No Sweat Entries

Whether you are targeting the Los Angeles Dodgers in their matchup against the Rockies, or backing the Philadelphia Phillies in their divisional contest, this welcome offer is the perfect way to get started. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the exclusive sign-up promotion before submitting your MLB entries:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On August 17, 2026

The Betr welcome offer provides players with two no-sweat entries totaling $200 in value. This means your first two real-money entries on the platform are insured up to $100 each. This provides a fantastic safety net as you build your entries for the MLB slate. For example, you could apply your no-sweat entries to the interleague clash where Luis Castillo and the Chicago White Sox (65-58) take on Shota Imanaga and the Chicago Cubs (72-53).

Please keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new Betr customers opening an account for the very first time.

Monday Night MLB DFS Projections

If you are planning to use your $200 in no-sweat entries on the slate, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies matchup offers a wealth of intriguing player markets.

Here is a breakdown of the consensus projections for ten key players, focusing on hitting and strikeout markets:

Player Hits Strikeouts Blake Snell (LAD) N/A 6.5 Tomoyuki Sugano (COL) N/A 2.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) 1.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández (LAD) 1.5 N/A Kyle Tucker (LAD) 1.5 N/A Willi Castro (COL) 0.5 N/A Ezequiel Tovar (COL) 0.5 N/A Mickey Moniak (COL) 0.5 N/A

Teoscar Hernández (Hits): The numbers point decisively toward the UNDER for Hernández’s 1.5 hits projection. He has failed to record two or more hits in 12 straight contests, making him a reliable candidate to fall short of this mark.

Willi Castro (Hits): For DFS players looking at the Rockies, Castro provides a fantastic opportunity on the OVER for his 0.5 hits projection. He has recorded at least one hit in 13 of his last 16 matchups, an 81% success rate with an average of 1.06 hits per game.

Shohei Ohtani (Hits): While Ohtani’s hit projection sits at 1.5, peripheral metrics suggest he may struggle to light up the box score. He has fallen short of 0.5 RBIs in three of his last four games, indicating a minor cold streak that supports leaning toward the UNDER on his production markets.

How to Activate Betr Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to start building your entries for the slate, such as the Miami Marlins (64-61) taking on the Philadelphia Phillies (67-58), claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to secure your bonus value and free pick:

Register Your Account: Begin by creating a new Betr account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, the Betr promo code WTOP is required. Entering this code is what officially triggers your eligibility for the no-sweat entries and the free pick. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and fund your account using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. Maximize the Offer: Please note that while you do not need to deposit the full $200 when signing up, doing so is required to realize the absolute maximum offer of the promotion.

Once your account is funded and the promo code is applied, your two $100 no-sweat entries will be ready to use on any MLB action.