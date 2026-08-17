Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks for MLB (Aug. 17)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Listen up, baseball fans—we’ve got a fantastic opportunity to build a nice pay day on the diamond this week. By using the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP here, new customers can unlock a stellar welcome offer: Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks ahead of the MLB slate of games today.

This exclusive promotion is exactly what we look for when we want to start handicapping a fresh board with a little extra ammunition. You can use this across any of the MLB games happening this week, whether you’re zeroing in on the Atlanta Braves taking on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field or eyeing the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Let’s break down how we can use this offer to step up our game and chase those bigger payouts together.

Info for the Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks Terms and Conditions 18+, in present states Date Last Verified August 17, 2026

The latest Onyx Odds promo code gives us a real chance to start strong, but it is exclusively available for new customers. When you sign up and make a qualifying $10 entry, you will automatically score $50 in Bonus Picks. There is nothing better than getting immediate value to kick-start your bankroll. Whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-51) with Blake Snell on the bump against the Colorado Rockies (50-74), or you’re putting together an entry from another matchup on the baseball slate, this is your ticket in.

Keep in mind the ground rules: players must meet the platform’s standard eligibility requirements to get in on the action. Onyx Odds is available in most states, but you have got to be at least 18 years old to play and physically present in an eligible state when you submit your entry. Just register, verify your age and location, and claim your “Spend $10, Get $50” welcome offer so we can get right into today’s MLB action.

MLB Favorites and Underdogs Today

With a full slate of baseball on deck, applying your Onyx Odds promo code to full-game moneylines is a smart, straightforward way to dive in. When we bet the moneyline, we are stripping away the complexities—no run lines or totals to sweat over. We are simply picking which team will win the game outright.

Here is a look at the full-game moneyline odds for today’s featured matchups I am keeping an eye on:

Matchup Favorite (ML) Underdog (ML) Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Tigers (-110) Pirates (-101) San Diego Padres at New York Mets Mets (-116) Padres (+105) Arizona Diamondbacks at Boston Red Sox Red Sox (-136) Diamondbacks (+123) Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins Braves (-125) Twins (+113) Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Dodgers (-258) Rockies (+225)

When we are figuring out how to spend that $10 qualifying entry, looking at the potential return is everything. For example, if you want to back the heavy chalk with the Los Angeles Dodgers (-258), you are going to have to lay a serious premium. A winning $10 entry there would return a modest $3.88 in pure profit.

On the flip side, if we want to hunt for value and back a massive underdog, a $10 entry on the Colorado Rockies (+225) yields a cool $22.50 profit if they can pull off the upset. If you prefer a tighter, more competitive matchup, a $10 play on the underdog San Diego Padres (+105) nets a solid $10.50 in profit with a victory.

When I am handicapping these games, comparing overall season performance is our best starting point for finding an edge. The Dodgers boast a formidable 74-51 record, which certainly justifies their steep morning line price against the struggling Rockies (50-74). Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres present a fascinating underdog case. Despite being priced at +105, their 67-58 season record is actually notably stronger than that of the favored New York Mets (56-69). That is exactly the kind of value we love to find when building our winning entries.

How to Use the Best Onyx Odds Promo Code

Getting your account set up and claiming this welcome bonus is a breeze. Follow these simple steps so we can unlock those Bonus Picks and start targeting this week’s baseball slate with confidence: