Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus in MLB Entries (August 4)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can leverage Splash promo code WTOP to unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500 in bonuses ahead of the next MLB game. Click here to begin the registration process.

To claim this new-user welcome offer, players simply need to make a qualifying deposit. Once claimed, this daily fantasy sports bonus can be deployed immediately for the upcoming Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs matchup, as well as any other game on the current MLB slate, including the Chicago White Sox visiting the Boston Red Sox or the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the New York Yankees. New players who sign up with this Splash promo can hit the ground running.

Splash Promo Code WTOP Delivers $500 Deposit Match

New Splash customers looking to enter the daily fantasy sports action can take advantage of a highly competitive welcome offer. This provides extra funds to use across the baseball slate, whether you want to build a lineup around Tarik Skubal as he takes the mound for the 69-44 Los Angeles Dodgers against Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs, or you prefer targeting the pitching matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals’ Hunter Dobbins and the New York Yankees’ Ryan Weathers.

To successfully claim this bonus, you must be a new Splash customer who meets the platform’s location and age requirements.

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up to $500 in Bonuses Offer Last Verified On August 4, 2026

How to Make MLB DFS Picks

Take a look at a few of the most popular DFS options for Tuesday’s highly-anticipated meeting between the Dodgers and Cubs. Two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal will make his debut with the Dodgers.

Player Hits Strikeouts Tarik Skubal (LAD) N/A 7.5 Javier Assad (CHC) N/A 3.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernandez (LAD) 0.5 N/A Seiya Suzuki (CHC) 0.5 N/A Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) 0.5 N/A Jordan Walker (STL) 0.5 N/A Jazz Chisholm Jr. (NYY) 0.5 N/A Masataka Yoshida (BOS) 0.5 N/A

Starting with the pitching markets, Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tarik Skubal is a strong candidate to eclipse his 7.5 strikeouts projection. Skubal has exceeded this mark in six of his last eight appearances, boasting a dominant 8.38 strikeouts-per-game average in that stretch. Conversely, the data suggests looking at the under for Chicago Cubs starter Javier Assad (3.5 strikeouts). Assad has failed to clear this total in four of his last six games, averaging just 1.5 strikeouts across his last four starts as the home team.

At the plate, attention naturally shifts to Shohei Ohtani, whose total hits market is set at 1.5. Ohtani’s metrics heavily favor an over projection; he has recorded 116 hits in 103 games this season.

Looking elsewhere on the slate, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker presents another appealing over target for his 0.5 total hits projection. Walker is batting .285 on the season and has successfully recorded a hit in an impressive 13 of his last 14 road games (a 93% rate). Meanwhile, the data indicates a clear lean toward the under for Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (0.5 hits), who has struggled recently. Chisholm Jr. has failed to register a hit in three of his last four contests while averaging only 0.25 hits per game in that span.

How to Unlock Splash Promo Code WTOP

First, you will need to create and register a new account with Splash. During the sign-up process, provide your standard personal information and ensure that promo code WTOP is entered to opt into the promotion.

Once your account is successfully registered, you must make a minimum deposit of $20 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods. Activating the offer unlocks the full Splash welcome package: a 50% deposit match up to $500 in bonuses.

However, users do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to reap the rewards of the deposit match. That figure is simply the maximum limit Splash will match. For example, if you prefer to start smaller, you could deposit the $20 minimum and receive $10 in bonus funds. This provides immediate resources to utilize on the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs matchup or any other game on the MLB schedule.