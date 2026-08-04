PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $150 in MLB Lineups If You Win (Aug. 4)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to build entries for upcoming baseball action can take advantage of $150 in free lineups by signing up with PrizePicks promo code WTOP. Click here to register.

By signing up and playing a $5 entry, new players who win will automatically receive $150 in free lineups to use on PrizePicks. This welcome offer applies to any MLB matchup on the schedule, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, the St. Louis Cardinals visiting the New York Yankees, or the Chicago White Sox taking on the Boston Red Sox.

How to Win $150 in Free Lineups With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $150 in Free Lineups With a Win Offer Last Verified On August 4, 2026

The PrizePicks welcome offer gives new users a clear path to jumpstart their daily fantasy sports experience. By registering and placing just a $5 entry on the board, new PrizePicks customers who win receive $150 in free lineups. This initial bonus is awarded when your first entry hits, instantly giving you more flexibility to build entries for the MLB action.

To qualify for this Play $5, Get $150 With a Win promotion, you must be a first-time user creating a brand-new account. Additionally, all new players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates. Verify the specific age and regional guidelines for your local jurisdiction to ensure full eligibility before claiming your free lineups.

Making DFS Picks on Dodgers-Cubs, Other MLB Games

Player Sportsbook Hits Sportsbook Strikeouts Tarik Skubal (LAD) N/A 7.5 Javier Assad (CHC) N/A 3.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernandez (LAD) 0.5 N/A Kyle Tucker (LAD) 0.5 N/A Seiya Suzuki (CHC) 0.5 N/A Dansby Swanson (CHC) 0.5 N/A Ian Happ (CHC) 0.5 N/A

When analyzing the board for this slate of games, recent trends point strongly toward several standout performances. On the mound, Dodgers starter Tarik Skubal looks poised to clear his 7.5 strikeouts projection. He has eclipsed that mark in six of his last eight starts, averaging a dominant 8.38 strikeouts per game during that stretch. Will he continue this recent string of dominance during his debut with the Dodgers?

At the plate, Shohei Ohtani remains a reliable target. He is riding a seven-game hitting streak, averaging 1.71 hits per game in that span. This data points to an over on his hit projections, especially if utilizing his alternate 0.5 hit market. Teammate Teoscar Hernandez is also flashing heavy over indicators, carrying a six-game road hitting streak into this contest where he averages 1.5 hits per game.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Unlock This $150 Bonus

Getting started is a straightforward process. To take advantage of this offer, promo code WTOP is required.

Follow these steps to secure your $150 in free lineups:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. Fund Your Account: Deposit funds using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Play a $5 entry on the board. If your entry wins, you’ll receive $150 in free lineups.

Your $150 in free lineups will be awarded once your initial $5 entry wins. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify.