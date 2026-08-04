Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Dodgers-Cubs, Any MLB Game (Aug. 4)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock tremendous value ahead of the next pitch by using Betr promo code WTOP to claim up to $200 in bonus value alongside a free pick at sign-up. Click here to get in on the action.

This exclusive welcome offer provides two separate $100 no-sweat entries. If your initial daily fantasy entries lose, you will get those max tokens refunded in the form of Betr Bucks. Whether you want to use your entries on marquee MLB matchups like the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Chicago Cubs, the St. Louis Cardinals battling the New York Yankees, or any other game on the slate, this new-user-only promotion ensures you can step up to the plate with confidence.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Offers $200 in No Sweat Entries

Before you make your DFS selections for the upcoming MLB slate, review the details of the Betr welcome offer below.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 in No Sweat Entries + Free Pick Offer Last Verified On August 4, 2026

To take advantage of this exclusive deal, eligible new Betr customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state can unlock two no-sweat entries totaling $200 in value. With this offer, your first two entries on the platform are fully protected up to $100 each.

This robust $200 welcome bonus provides the perfect opportunity to dive into a loaded MLB schedule. You can use your no-sweat entries on heavily contested matchups like the 69-44 Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the 64-49 Chicago Cubs, or look to other intriguing series such as the St. Louis Cardinals visiting the 63-50 New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates battling the 69-43 Milwaukee Brewers. No matter which game you target, these protected entries give you tremendous flexibility to play the diamond with an edge.

Tuesday Night MLB DFS Projections

If you are looking to deploy your no-sweat entries from the Betr welcome offer, the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs is loaded with star power. Below are the current MLB DFS projections for the biggest names taking the field.

Player Hits Projection Strikeouts Projection Tarik Skubal N/A 7.5 Javier Assad N/A 3.5 Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 1.5 N/A Teoscar Hernandez 0.5 N/A Kyle Tucker 0.5 N/A Seiya Suzuki 0.5 N/A Michael Busch 0.5 N/A Ian Happ 0.5 N/A

When examining the statistical trends, a few projections stand out to help guide your selections. Starting on the mound for Los Angeles, Tarik Skubal presents an appealing option to go over his strikeout projection of 7.5. Skubal has eclipsed this mark in six of his last eight starts, averaging 8.38 strikeouts per game during that stretch. The two-time Cy Young winner is making his debut with Los Angeles.

At the plate, Shohei Ohtani remains as reliable as ever. He has recorded a hit in seven consecutive games, boasting a flawless 100% cover rate on his 0.5 hits projection in that span, which strongly points toward the higher side of his market. Teoscar Hernandez brings a similarly hot bat, exceeding 0.5 hits in six straight games on the road.

How to Get Started With Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple process, but there are a few important steps to follow before you can build your first entry.

First, you must use the promo code WTOP during registration. Begin by navigating to their website to create a new account. Use any of the links on this page to begin the registration process. Successfully registering and verifying your new account will officially trigger your no-sweat entries.

Once your account is active, you will need to fund your bankroll using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. It is important to note that you do not have to deposit the full $200 when signing up, but doing so is required if you want to realize the maximum value of this promotion for the upcoming MLB slate.