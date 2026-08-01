Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for MLB Entries Today, Including Nationals vs. Braves

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New users looking to get in on Saturday’s MLB action can activate the Splash promo code WTOP to unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500. This link here gets you started.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB, Nats-Braves Bonus

Review the table below for a quick breakdown of everything included with the latest Splash promotion.

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified August 1st, 2026

How to Use Your Splash MLB Promo Tonight

When we are building out our daily fantasy lineups for the Nationals-Braves showdown or the Phillies-Orioles clash, there are plenty of elite props to target tonight. Below is a look at the current lines for some of the slate’s biggest stars. I’m focusing on base hits for the sluggers and strikeout lines for the starting pitchers.

Player Hits Strikeouts Reynaldo López (ATL) N/A 4.5 Cristopher Sánchez (PHI) N/A 7.5 Trea Turner (PHI) Yes N/A Michael Harris II (ATL) Yes N/A Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL) Yes N/A Alec Bohm (PHI) Yes N/A Bryce Harper (PHI) Yes N/A Matt Olson (ATL) Yes N/A Kyle Schwarber (PHI) Yes N/A Gunnar Henderson (BAL) Yes N/A

When I’m utilizing my welcome bonus, Trea Turner and Ronald Acuña Jr. stand out as the premier targets to record a hit tonight. The underlying data strongly suggests we should look at them to get on the board with at least one base knock. I am definitely adding them to my slips.

Looking at the mound, Cristopher Sánchez faces a steep strikeout line of 7.5. The recent trends point heavily toward the under. Sánchez has failed to exceed 7.5 strikeouts in seven of his last eight games, including four straight on the road. Taking the under here looks like the smart play for our entries.

On the flip side, Reynaldo López has a much lower strikeout prop set at 4.5. López has been highly effective at getting batters to miss at home recently, exceeding 4.5 strikeouts in three of his last four home starts. This presents an intriguing, data-backed opportunity to grab the over and chase a bigger payout tonight.

How to Activate the Splash Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with your daily fantasy lineups for tonight’s MLB action is a seamless process. Follow these simple steps to activate your exclusive welcome offer and ensure we don’t leave any value on the table before the first pitch:

Sign Up: Download the app or hit the Splash website to create your new account. You will just need to provide standard personal information (like your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity and eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure to enter promo code WTOP when prompted. This is the key to unlocking our exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Head over to the cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $50 using one of their secure payment methods.

Let’s talk strategy on maximizing this. The Splash welcome offer gives you a 50% deposit match up to $500. Keep in mind, only your first deposit is eligible to be matched.

To get that absolute maximum bonus value, you would want to make a first-time deposit of $1,000, which lands you an extra $500 in bonus funds to use. But don’t sweat it if you want to start smaller—you aren’t required to deposit the full amount. If you just want to get your feet wet, you can deposit the $50 minimum. In that scenario, Splash will match you with $25, giving you plenty of extra ammunition to build winning entries for tonight’s slate.