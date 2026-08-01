Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Play $5, Get $40 in MLB Lineups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the upcoming MLB action can use Boom promo code WTOP40 and play $5 to win $40 in free lineups. Start the registration process by clicking here.

By making a minimum deposit of $10, eligible first-time players will unlock a “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” promotion. Whether you are building your entries for the matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs, or you prefer to target other games on the daily slate like the Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres, this Boom promo is the perfect way to jumpstart your account.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Grab $40 in Free Lineups for MLB

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Offer Last Verified On August 1, 2026

To claim the Boom welcome offer, new customers must start by making a minimum deposit of $10. Once your account is successfully funded, simply play $5 to get $40 in free lineups. You can immediately apply this offer to the upcoming MLB slate, giving you the flexibility to build entries around marquee pitching matchups, like Max Fried taking the mound for the New York Yankees against David Peterson and the Chicago Cubs. You can also use your free lineups to target West Coast action, such as the 69-40 Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the 57-51 Boston Red Sox, or the San Diego Padres taking on the visiting San Francisco Giants.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Boom customers. To successfully redeem the offer, users must meet the minimum age requirement of 18+ and be physically present in one of the participating eligible states (AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY). Make sure to verify your location and eligibility before locking in your baseball entries.

Saturday MLB DFS Options

With the latest welcome offer ready to go, you can begin crafting your entries for the upcoming games. Building a winning fantasy ticket means identifying the best available MLB player props on Boom.

Below is a look at the strikeout and hit projections for 10 of the biggest stars taking the field:

Player Hits Strikeouts Yoshinobu Yamamoto N/A 6.5 Max Fried N/A 5.5 Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández 0.5 N/A Kyle Tucker 0.5 N/A Rafael Devers 0.5 N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. 1.5 N/A Dansby Swanson 0.5 N/A Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 N/A

When finalizing your entries, recent player data provides a clear roadmap on how to approach these projections. New York Yankees ace Max Fried is listed at 5.5 strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs. He has been locked in on the mound, exceeding that 5.5 mark in six of his last seven starts, making a pick for him to surpass that projection compelling. Conversely, Los Angeles Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto faces a 6.5 strikeout projection against the Boston Red Sox. The data suggests taking him to fall short of that number, as he has failed to surpass 6.5 strikeouts in six of his last seven home appearances.

At the plate, Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is a strong candidate to record at least one hit. Ohtani has safely eclipsed his 0.5 hits prop in four straight games. On the other hand, it might be wise to fade his teammate, Kyle Tucker. Tucker’s hit projection is set at 0.5, but he has failed to record a hit in six of his last 10 games.

How to Get Started With Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Getting started is a quick and straightforward process. To claim your welcome offer ahead of the next MLB action, follow these simple steps to activate the latest Boom offer: