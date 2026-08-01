Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get a $200 MLB Bonus for Yankees vs. Cubs & Nationals vs. Braves, All Games Today

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Sign up using the Betr promo code WTOP to receive a $200 bonus and free pick for Saturday’s MLB action. Get started here.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus Saturday

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified August 1st, 2026

Before you lock in your daily projections for the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago Cubs, or the Washington Nationals visiting the Atlanta Braves, it is important to know exactly how this sign-up offer works. Review the details of the current Betr promotion below to claim your bonuses.

The current Betr promo code unlocks an excellent opportunity to dive into the upcoming MLB action with a $200 bonus. When you register, you receive two separate no-sweat entries worth up to $100 each. You can use these promotional entries to make your daily projections on either of the marquee matchups on the schedule. Apply your first entry to the 61-48 New York Yankees visiting the 62-47 Chicago Cubs, and use your second entry to build a slip for the 55-55 Washington Nationals taking on the 64-45 Atlanta Braves.

It is important to note that this exclusive welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Betr customers. To successfully qualify and claim your two no-sweat entries, users must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Betr currently operates.

Use Betr for MLB Entries Saturday

Using your welcome bonus is all about finding value in the daily schedule. Below is a look at the current consensus lines for some of the biggest stars taking the field tonight. For hitters, we are targeting their lines to record a hit, while the starting pitchers are focused strictly on total strikeouts.

Player Hits Strikeouts Max Fried N/A 5.5 Reynaldo López N/A 4.5 Anthony Volpe 0.5 N/A Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 N/A Ian Happ 0.5 N/A Seiya Suzuki 0.5 N/A Matt Olson 1.5 N/A Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 N/A CJ Abrams 0.5 N/A James Wood 0.5 N/A

When building your slip, recent performance trends offer heavy guidance. Yankees starter Max Fried has his strikeout prop set at 5.5. The data strongly points to the Over, as Fried has eclipsed this number in six of his last seven starts, as well as in two straight matchups specifically against the Chicago Cubs. Braves starter Reynaldo López also leans toward the Over on his 4.5 strikeout prop, having cleared the mark in 75% of his last four home games.

On the offensive side, Anthony Volpe looks like a prime candidate to go Over his 0.5 hits line. Volpe has secured a hit in five of his last seven games, averaging nearly a hit per contest in that stretch. Conversely, the data points toward the Under for Atlanta’s Matt Olson. His hit prop is set at a lofty 1.5, a number he has failed to surpass in six of his last seven outings. Backing the under for Olson provides a highly probable anchor for your no-sweat entries.

How to Secure the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus and getting ready for tonight’s slate of MLB games is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to ensure you receive your full promotional value:

Register Your Account: Download the app or navigate to the Betr sign-up page. You will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter the promo code WTOP. Inputting this specific code is required to successfully trigger the no-sweat entries on your new account. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier to fund your bankroll. To claim the absolute maximum value of this bonus, you will need to deposit at least $200 using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. Unlock Your Bonus: Depositing $200 fully activates the promotion, unlocking your two $100 max tokens and your complimentary free pick.

Note: While users are not strictly required to deposit the full $200 when signing up, you will need to deposit that amount in order to realize the maximum matched value of the promotion for your two no-sweat entries.