PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $150 In Lineups With Win for MLB Action Saturday

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MLB fans excited about Saturday’s slate can redeem $150 in lineups using PrizePicks promo code WTOP. Use this link here to get started.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB Tonight

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $150 in Lineups Terms and Conditions First $5+ Lineup entered must win to receive $150 in Bonus Lineups. Bonus Lineups expire 7 days after issuance. 18+ in eligible areas. Lineups entered and Bonus Lineups awarded must include Player Picks. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Play responsibly. Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Last Verified On August 1st, 2026

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Overview

The current PrizePicks welcome offer gives new users a straightforward way to increase their playing power for tonight’s MLB action. By simply signing up and submitting a $5 lineup, you will receive $150 in lineups if your initial play wins. This structure provides you with extra flexibility to attack future slates, provided you accurately forecast the data in your first lineup.

Please keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers. To be eligible, you must meet the standard age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where the platform operates.

How to Use Your PrizePicks MLB Projections Tonight

If you are looking to build out your card for tonight’s action, here are the current player projections for some of the biggest stars taking the field:

Player Hits Strikeouts Yoshinobu Yamamoto – 6.5 Max Fried – 5.5 Shohei Ohtani 0.5 – Jarren Duran 0.5 – Alex Bregman 0.5 – Dansby Swanson 0.5 – Miguel Amaya 0.5 – Anthony Volpe 0.5 – Jasson Dominguez 0.5 – Trent Grisham 0.5 –

When digging into the underlying metrics to determine whether to go more or less on these projections, recent trends highlight some clear mathematical edges.

On the mound, Max Fried offers a highly favorable strikeout projection. He has exceeded 5.5 strikeouts in six of his last seven starts, and he has cleared that exact mark in two consecutive outings against the Cubs, posting a dominant 8.5 strikeouts per game in those specific matchups. The data heavily supports playing more on his projected total. Conversely, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has seen his strikeout rate dip in recent home starts. Having failed to eclipse 6.5 strikeouts in six of his last seven home appearances, playing less on his strikeout projection represents the analytically sound approach.

At the plate, Shohei Ohtani has registered a hit in four consecutive games, making more than 0.5 hits a statistically logical choice. Jarren Duran presents another high-probability projection, having successfully cleared the 0.5 hits mark in four straight games against the Dodgers. Additional favorable contact metrics belong to Alex Bregman, who carries a five-game hit streak, and Jasson Dominguez, who has recorded a hit in 75% of his last 12 contests (9 of 12).

Conversely, regression points toward playing less on Dansby Swanson, who has failed to record a hit in three of his last four outings. Trent Grisham follows a similarly cold trajectory, falling short of the 0.5 hits projection in seven of his last nine games, making him a prime candidate for a less-than projection on tonight’s slate.

How to Activate the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to construct your lineup for tonight’s slate—whether you are targeting projections in the Yankees vs. Cubs matchup or the late-night Red Sox vs. Dodgers game—claiming your PrizePicks sign-up offer is a simple, step-by-step process.

Follow these instructions to secure your offer:

Sign Up: Download the PrizePicks app or navigate to their site to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Use the Code: During the registration process, verify that you enter promo code WTOP. This specific code is strictly required to activate the offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Lineup: Build and submit a lineup of at least $5.

Once your $5 lineup is submitted and graded as a win, you will automatically receive the $150 in lineups to utilize on future games.

Please note: This promotion is exclusively for new users. Standard age and region requirements apply in order to be eligible to play.