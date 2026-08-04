Seattle faces New York on 5-game road slide

Seattle Storm (6-25, 1-14 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (17-13, 9-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (6-25, 1-14 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (17-13, 9-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm will try to break its five-game road losing streak when the Storm visit New York Liberty.

The Liberty are 8-5 on their home court. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 6.9.

The Storm are 2-14 in road games. Seattle is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 37.7 points per game in the paint led by Dominique Malonga averaging 11.5.

New York makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Seattle has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Seattle averages 82.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 87.7 New York allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Storm won 99-88 in the last matchup on June 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 14.4 points and nine rebounds for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 25.2 points over the last 10 games.

Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 16.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Storm. Awa Fam is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 5-5, averaging 94.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.2 points per game.

Storm: 1-9, averaging 87.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.3 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Leonie Fiebich: out (foot), Satou Sabally: out (concussion protocol).

Storm: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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