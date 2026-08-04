Atlanta puts home win streak on the line against Phoenix

Phoenix Mercury (11-19, 7-10 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (18-10, 9-3 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (11-19, 7-10 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (18-10, 9-3 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream hosts Phoenix Mercury trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Dream are 10-4 in home games. Atlanta is sixth in the WNBA averaging 89.4 points and is shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Mercury have gone 6-9 away from home. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 5.5.

Atlanta averages 89.4 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 86.9 Phoenix allows. Phoenix’s 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Atlanta has allowed to its opponents (48.3%).

The teams play for the second time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 82-80 on May 24. Rhyne Howard scored 21 points to help lead the Dream to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angel Reese is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 20.4 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 6-4, averaging 91.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 82.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Te-Hina Paopao: out (leg).

Mercury: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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