Freedom 250 Grand Prix in DC extended to 250 miles

IndyCar is adding 22 laps to the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in D.C. in order to make it a 250-mile-long race.

IndyCar is adding 22 laps to the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in D.C. in order to make it a 250-mile-long race.

Race officials announced Monday the grand prix, taking place Aug. 23, will expand from 125 laps to 147.

“With America celebrating 250 years of freedom and innovation in 2026, it is only fitting that the Freedom 250 Grand Prix will be a true 250-mile race,” said Bud Denker, chair of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix. “The additional laps will create even more opportunities for strategy, on-track action and late-race drama while giving our fans extra value and even more opportunities to enjoy this historic event.”

The extra distance is expected to require an additional pit stop, race officials said in a news release.

It’s set to be the first IndyCar Series race in D.C. The track is 1.7 miles long and features seven turns — a winding street circuit near the U.S. Capitol that will have drivers racing down Pennsylvania, Constitution and Independence avenues, the news release said.

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