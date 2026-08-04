Hamby leads Los Angeles against Chicago after 23-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (11-17, 6-9 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (11-18, 2-9 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Los Angeles Sparks (11-17, 6-9 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (11-18, 2-9 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks visits the Chicago Sky after Dearica Hamby scored 23 points in the Sparks’ 106-101 win over the Portland Fire.

The Sky have gone 7-7 in home games. Chicago ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kamilla Cardoso averaging 5.9.

The Sparks are 6-8 on the road. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the WNBA averaging 8.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 33.6% from downtown. Nneka Ogwumike leads the team averaging 1.6 makes while shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

Chicago scores 87.6 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 94.3 Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles averages 89.6 points per game, 0.2 more than the 89.4 Chicago allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on July 17 the Sky won 96-82 led by 19 points from Sydney Taylor, while Ogwumike scored 18 points for the Sparks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cardoso is scoring 14.3 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Sky. Taylor is averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games.

Rae Burrell is averaging 13.4 points for the Sparks. Ogwumike is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 5-5, averaging 89.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.3 points per game.

Sparks: 3-7, averaging 91.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.4 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Azura Stevens: out (personal), Skylar Diggins: out (knee), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee).

Sparks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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