Royals beat the Angels 7-6 to snap 4-game losing streak

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jac Caglianone homered and drove in five runs on a three-hit night, Michael Massey also homered…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jac Caglianone homered and drove in five runs on a three-hit night, Michael Massey also homered and had three hits and the Kansas City Royals beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-6 on Friday to snap a four-game losing streak.

John Schreiber, Nate Pearson and Steven Cruz threw scoreless relief innings for the Royals, with Cruz finishing for his fourth save.

Nolan Schanuel had two hits and four RBIs for the Angels. They had won three straight.

After Josh Lowe’s solo homer off Alex Lange (2-7) gave the Angels a 6-5 lead in the sixth, Kansas City scored twice off Tayler Saucedo (0-1) in the seventh to make it 7-6.

Caglianone is batting .438 (21 for 48) with five homers and 18 RBIs during a 12-game hitting streak. In the ninth, he took second on an error and scored on Massey’s two-out RBI single to finish the scoring.

Caglianone’s two-run homer — his 22nd of the season — off left-hander Sammy Peraltagave Kansas City a 5-4 lead in the fifth.

Royals starter Seth Lugo allowed five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Up next

Royals RHP Randy Dobnak (2-1, 2.00 ERA) was set to oppose Angels LHP Reid Detmers (3-8, 4.00 ERA) on Saturday night.

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