Holly Winterburn scores season-high 20 and the Fire build early lead before holding off Storm 84-82

SEATTLE (AP) — Holly Winterburn scored 18 of her career-high 20 points in the first half, Bridget Carleton had 14…

SEATTLE (AP) — Holly Winterburn scored 18 of her career-high 20 points in the first half, Bridget Carleton had 14 points and nine rebounds, and the Portland Fire beat the Seattle Storm 84-82 on Friday night to secure a four-game season sweep.

Winterburn, who went into the game with 49 career points in the WNBA, made 8 of 14 from the field and finished with

Karlie Samuelson made Portland’s 12th and final 3-pointer with 5:20 remaining for a 79-66 lead. But the Fire did not make another field goal until Emily Engstler’s driving layup with 2:07 left made it 82-75 and Carla Leite, an 89% free-throw shooter, went 2 of 4 at the stripe in the final 15 seconds.

Natisha Hiedeman sank a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left to cut the deficit to 83-82, but her 3-point attempt at the buzzer hit hard off the backboard.

Leite and Megan DiLeo each scored 14 points for Portland (14-20). Winterburn, who missed last season due to injury, made 8 of 14 from the field and finished with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in about 21 minutes off the bench. Winterburn went into the game with 49 career points in the WNBA.

Rookie Awa Fam led Seattle (7-29) with 20 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Ezi Magbegor added 13 points, Jordan Horston had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Jade Melbourne also scored 12. Dominique Malonga, Seattle’s leading scorer at 17.4 points per game, scored nine points on 3-of-15 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Up next

Fire: At Phoenix on Sunday.

Storm: Host Chicago on Sunday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.