Rockies try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Giants

Colorado Rockies (49-73, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (50-72, fourth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Colorado Rockies (49-73, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (50-72, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (3-10, 6.83 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (7-7, 3.59 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -136, Rockies +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies hit the road against the San Francisco Giants aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

San Francisco has a 28-32 record at home and a 50-72 record overall. The Giants are 10-21 in games decided by one run.

Colorado is 49-73 overall and 22-41 on the road. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks third in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Rockies are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 26 doubles, four triples and nine home runs while hitting .290 for the Giants. Daniel Susac is 6 for 27 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jake McCarthy has 25 doubles, seven triples and 13 home runs for the Rockies. Cole Carrigg is 12 for 41 with five doubles and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .186 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Willy Adames: day-to-day (back), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (knee), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (leg), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Karros: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Sean Sullivan: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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