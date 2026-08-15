Marlins aim to break road losing streak, take on the Reds

Miami Marlins (62-61, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-62, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40…

Miami Marlins (62-61, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-62, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Ryan Gusto (0-3, 4.78 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (5-11, 4.66 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -116, Marlins -106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will look to end their four-game road skid in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has gone 30-31 in home games and 59-62 overall. The Reds are 25-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami is 24-36 in road games and 62-61 overall. The Marlins have the 10th-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.97.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Reds have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 18 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 56 RBIs while hitting .266 for the Reds. Sal Stewart is 12 for 38 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has 29 doubles, seven triples and nine home runs for the Marlins. Kyle Stowers is 12 for 37 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .189 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Blake Dunn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Marlins: Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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