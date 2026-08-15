India wins toss and opts to bat in first test against Sri Lanka

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Shubman Gill won the toss as India opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the…

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Shubman Gill won the toss as India opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the first cricket test on Saturday.

Both teams are eyeing crucial points across the two-test series for staying in contention for the 2027 World Test Championship final. India is currently in fifth place, while hosts Sri Lanka are sixth.

Sri Lanka has opted for two fast bowlers and four spinners, including skipper Dhananjaya de Silva and left-arm spinner Sonal Dinusha, while 25-year-old off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha makes his test debut.

India has opted for three spinners along with two pacers – the same combination it played in its last match against Afghanistan in June. It has included three left-arm spinners in Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar.

Devdutt Paddikal comes in for Sai Sudharsan, who is ruled out of this series due to a stress fracture injury. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also ruled out with a knee injury.

India is playing its 600th test on the day it celebrates its 80th Independence Day.

Meanwhile, the Galle International Stadium is hosting its 50th test. The pitch should aid batters on the first two days, with spin taking prominence as the game progresses.

Line-ups:

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

___

See AP’s full cricket coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.