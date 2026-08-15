Los Angeles Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers (75-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (74-49, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Milwaukee Brewers (75-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (74-49, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (11-5, 1.76 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, 204 strikeouts); Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (11-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -175, Brewers +152; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Los Angeles is 74-49 overall and 37-24 at home. The Dodgers rank third in the NL with 158 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Milwaukee has a 34-26 record in road games and a 75-48 record overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 27 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 10 for 40 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has a .274 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 20 doubles and 17 home runs. Brice Turang is 10 for 41 with seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by two runs

Brewers: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (arm), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (appendix), Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Abner Uribe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brice Turang: day-to-day (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Cooper Pratt: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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