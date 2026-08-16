RHP Dennis Santana called up by Arizona, LHP Philip Abner designated for assignment

ATLANTA (AP) — Reliever Dennis Santana was called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of their game against the Atlanta…

ATLANTA (AP) — Reliever Dennis Santana was called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of their game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The 30-year-old right-hander is joining his sixth big league team, having appeared with the Dodgers, Rangers, Mets, Yankees and Pirates over his nine-year career. He had 16 saves a year ago for Pittsburgh but was designated for assignment last month with a record of 2-5, two saves and a 6.05 ERA in 44 games.

Santana then joined Arizona’s Triple-A team in Reno on a minor-league deal.

Left-hander Philip Abner, who had a 6.00 ERA in 13 appearances, was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks.

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