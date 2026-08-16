Bayern yet to update on Jamal Musiala after collapse during friendly match

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich was yet to give an update Sunday about the condition of Jamal Musiala, who collapsed…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich was yet to give an update Sunday about the condition of Jamal Musiala, who collapsed the day before during a friendly game against Leipzig.

The 23-year-old Musiala fell to the field shortly before the end of the match, causing alarm among his teammates before medical staff rushed to his side. They attended to the player before one of them eased the tension by raising a thumbs-up.

Musiala was able to leave the field unattended and descend the steps into the players’ tunnel by himself, though he still appeared dazed, news agency DPA reported.

“The main thing is that he’s OK,” a Bayern board member for sport said several hours later, but there were no further details given on the player’s condition, nor what caused him to collapse.

High temperatures may have played a role – it was over 30 degrees Celcius (86 Fahrenheit) in Munich at the time.

The Associated Press has asked Bayern for an update on Musiala’s condition.

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