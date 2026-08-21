Reds visit the Diamondbacks to start 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (61-67, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (67-61, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40…

Cincinnati Reds (61-67, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (67-61, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-2, 4.52 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (12-4, 2.71 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -154, Reds +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday to start a three-game series.

Arizona has gone 36-27 at home and 67-61 overall. The Diamondbacks are 22-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati has gone 29-31 in road games and 61-67 overall. The Reds rank fourth in the NL with 165 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams match up Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 26 doubles, 15 triples, 18 home runs and 57 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Nolan Arenado is 10 for 38 with a triple, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Sal Stewart has a .259 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 24 doubles and 27 home runs. Matt McLain is 8 for 33 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 4-6, .194 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (adductor), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drey Jameson: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Dunn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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