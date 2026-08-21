Dodgers host the Pirates to open 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (63-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (77-51, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (63-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (77-51, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bubba Chandler (6-8, 4.23 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-7, 2.60 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -243, Pirates +197; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 37-26 in home games and 77-51 overall. The Dodgers are 33-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh is 63-66 overall and 29-34 on the road. The Pirates have hit 155 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 30 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 12 for 42 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Nick Gonzales has 22 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Pirates. Rafael Flores is 11 for 29 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Pirates: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.50 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (neck), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Wrobleski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (arm), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (hip), Mitch Keller: 60-Day IL (arm), Ryan O’Hearn: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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