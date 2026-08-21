Brewers host the Braves to begin 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (75-53, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (79-49, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday, 4:10…

Atlanta Braves (75-53, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (79-49, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (12-8, 2.16 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 160 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (12-5, 1.75 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 210 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -151, Braves +125; over/under is 6 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers start a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Milwaukee is 79-49 overall and 43-23 in home games. The Brewers are 56-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta is 33-30 on the road and 75-53 overall. The Braves are 52-18 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 28 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 13 for 40 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 36 home runs while slugging .541. Drake Baldwin is 12 for 41 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Braves: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (appendix), Abner Uribe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Braves: Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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