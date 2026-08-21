Phillies host the Cardinals on 4-game home win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (66-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (70-58, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Friday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (66-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (70-58, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Hunter Dobbins (3-3, 3.42 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (11-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 185 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the St. Louis Cardinals aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Philadelphia has gone 35-30 in home games and 70-58 overall. The Phillies have gone 55-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

St. Louis has a 34-29 record in road games and a 66-63 record overall. The Cardinals are 32-21 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 23 doubles, three triples and 25 home runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 16 for 37 with five doubles, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jordan Walker has a .288 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 28 doubles and 26 home runs. Alec Burleson is 13 for 39 with two home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .275 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .236 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Felix Reyes: 60-Day IL (wrist), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (knee), Tanner Banks: 60-Day IL (forearm), Caleb Kilian: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

Cardinals: Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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