Rays place right-hander Griffin Jax on injured list with elbow discomfort

SEATTLE (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays placed pitcher Griffin Jax on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right elbow…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays placed pitcher Griffin Jax on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right elbow discomfort.

The move, retroactive to Thursday, comes a day after Jax was scratched from his scheduled start against the Seattle Mariners. Reliever Casey Legumina made the start instead, as the Rays employed a bullpen day in their 3-2 win over Seattle.

The 31-year-old right-hander has appeared in 29 games this season, with 18 starts, and is 6-9 with a 3.63 ERA and 100 strikeouts and 30 walks.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Saturday that initial tests indicated Jax’s injury wasn’t ligament related, and that he was already showing improvement.

“He’s going to go see a doctor (Monday) and we’ll probably know Wednesday or Thursday on something,” Cash said. “He feels better today, which is very encouraging.”

RHP Michael Grove was recalled from Triple-A Durham to replace Jax on the active roster.

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