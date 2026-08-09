Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 66 52 .559 +7 Boston 64 53 .547 +5½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 66 52 .559 +7 Boston 64 53 .547 +5½ Texas 59 59 .500 — Detroit 58 60 .492 1 Cleveland 58 61 .487 1½ Minnesota 58 61 .487 1½ Baltimore 57 61 .483 2 Seattle 56 63 .471 3½ Toronto 56 63 .471 3½

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Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4

Miami 7, L.A. Angels 0

Athletics 7, Boston 3

Kansas City 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 3

San Diego 3, Houston 2

Detroit 8, San Francisco 0

Texas 5, Baltimore 1

Toronto 7, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 10 innings

Athletics 4, Boston 3

Miami 12, L.A. Angels 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings

Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 10, Texas 5

Detroit 3, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1

Houston at San Diego, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston (Gray 14-2) at Toronto (Taillon 2-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 7-7) at Minnesota (Kremer 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Gore 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-8), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 69 50 .580 +6 Arizona 63 56 .529 — Philadelphia 63 56 .529 — San Diego 61 57 .517 1½ Miami 60 59 .504 3 St. Louis 59 59 .500 3½ Washington 59 61 .492 4½ Pittsburgh 58 62 .483 5½ Cincinnati 56 61 .479 6

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Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4

Miami 7, L.A. Angels 0

Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 8, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 3

San Diego 3, Houston 2

Detroit 8, San Francisco 0

Toronto 7, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings

Colorado 8, St. Louis 6

L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona 1, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Washington 7, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 11, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 12, L.A. Angels 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Kansas City 2

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings

St. Louis 7, Colorado 4

Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Detroit 3, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

Houston at San Diego, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Painter 1-8) at St. Louis (Dobbins 2-2), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Hughes 0-3) at Arizona (Soroka 8-3), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Henderson 6-1) at San Diego (Mize 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

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