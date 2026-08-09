Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|66
|52
|.559
|+7
|Boston
|64
|53
|.547
|+5½
|Texas
|59
|59
|.500
|—
|Detroit
|58
|60
|.492
|1
|Cleveland
|58
|61
|.487
|1½
|Minnesota
|58
|61
|.487
|1½
|Baltimore
|57
|61
|.483
|2
|Seattle
|56
|63
|.471
|3½
|Toronto
|56
|63
|.471
|3½
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4
Miami 7, L.A. Angels 0
Athletics 7, Boston 3
Kansas City 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 3
San Diego 3, Houston 2
Detroit 8, San Francisco 0
Texas 5, Baltimore 1
Toronto 7, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3
Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 10 innings
Athletics 4, Boston 3
Miami 12, L.A. Angels 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings
Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Baltimore 10, Texas 5
Detroit 3, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1
Houston at San Diego, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston (Gray 14-2) at Toronto (Taillon 2-6), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 7-7) at Minnesota (Kremer 1-4), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Gore 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-8), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|69
|50
|.580
|+6
|Arizona
|63
|56
|.529
|—
|Philadelphia
|63
|56
|.529
|—
|San Diego
|61
|57
|.517
|1½
|Miami
|60
|59
|.504
|3
|St. Louis
|59
|59
|.500
|3½
|Washington
|59
|61
|.492
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|58
|62
|.483
|5½
|Cincinnati
|56
|61
|.479
|6
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4
Miami 7, L.A. Angels 0
Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 0
Washington 8, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 3
San Diego 3, Houston 2
Detroit 8, San Francisco 0
Toronto 7, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings
Colorado 8, St. Louis 6
L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona 1, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Washington 7, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 11, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 12, L.A. Angels 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Kansas City 2
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings
St. Louis 7, Colorado 4
Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Detroit 3, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
Houston at San Diego, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Painter 1-8) at St. Louis (Dobbins 2-2), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Hughes 0-3) at Arizona (Soroka 8-3), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Henderson 6-1) at San Diego (Mize 4-7), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
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