ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 White Sox-Cubs, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new account using the latest ProphetX promo code WTOP offer here and secure $20 in bonuses after you trade $10 on tonight’s MLB games and more.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Trading Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Promotion Verified August 17th, 2026

Let’s break down how this works. I am always looking for an edge, and for new ProphetX customers, this welcome offer is a straightforward ticket to extra value. Once you sign up on the peer-to-peer exchange platform, make a deposit, and place a qualifying $10 trade, you will unlock $20 in bonuses. It really is that simple. Just keep in mind that you must be at least 18 years of age to participate.

Once your account is funded and you’ve secured those bonuses, we can dive right into today’s compelling MLB slate. I’ve got my eye on that White Sox and Cubs clash at Wrigley Field, but we’ve also got the Detroit Tigers visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park (with Framber Valdez slated to pitch against Carmen Mlodzinski), plus the Arizona Diamondbacks heading to Fenway Park to battle the Boston Red Sox. No matter how you build your card today, these bonuses give us a real chance to chase a bigger payout.

ProphetX MLB Odds Today

Matchup Moneyline CHW @ CHC CHW +150 / CHC -154 ARI @ BOS ARI +125 / BOS -129 DET @ PIT DET -104 / PIT +102

When I’m handicapping this intercity battle in Chicago, I look straight at the offensive metrics. The Cubs bring a slight edge to the plate with a .248 team batting average and a .337 on-base percentage, just outperforming the White Sox, who are hitting .240 with a .318 OBP. However, don’t count out the White Sox entirely—they hold a slight advantage on the mound with a 4.11 team ERA compared to the Cubs’ 4.16 ERA.

Meanwhile, up in Boston, the Red Sox are jumping off the morning line as strong home favorites against the Diamondbacks. I’m placing my confidence in their reliable pitching staff. Boston hurlers boast a collective 3.52 ERA and a sharp 1.22 WHIP. Those are exactly the kind of run prevention metrics they need to limit Arizona’s bats and protect Fenway Park.

Sign Up With Your ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Getting started on this peer-to-peer exchange platform is incredibly straightforward. If you want to grab your bonuses before the first pitch of the White Sox-Cubs clash or the Diamondbacks-Red Sox showdown, just follow my simple steps:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by entering standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Complete your registration and make your first qualifying deposit.

Once your first deposit is finalized, you will have to complete a $10 trade on the ProphetX platform. This automatically unlocks your $20 in bonuses.