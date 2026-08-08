ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Prediction Bonus for Saturday MLB (Aug. 8)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of a $20 bonus ahead of Saturday’s MLB games by using ProphetX promo code WTOP. Click here to get in on the action.

After signing up and executing your first transaction on the peer-to-peer exchange prediction market, you will unlock a straightforward reward: spend $10, and you will receive $20 in bonuses. These bonuses can be used immediately for all of the baseball action on the schedule, including the marquee matchup between the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees, as well as for any MLB games later this week.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Spend $10 to get $20 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Offer Last Verified On August 8, 2026

By using our exclusive promo code, new ProphetX customers can secure an excellent welcome bonus to use on upcoming MLB action. When you register on the peer-to-peer exchange platform, your initial participation unlocks the reward: simply spend $10 to receive $20 in bonuses. Please note that users must be at least 18 years of age and physically located in a participating state to claim this offer.

Once the bonuses are credited to your account, you can dive right into the exciting slate of baseball. Whether you want to follow the Athletics taking on the Boston Red Sox, or look toward the National League West clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks, these bonuses give you extra flexibility. Make your initial transaction on the ProphetX platform and explore all of the available MLB prediction markets.

Saturday MLB Preview

Matchup Market Price LAD @ ARI LAD -173 / ARI +144 ATL @ NYY ATL -134 / NYY +112 OAK @ BOS OAK +186 / BOS -221

Analyzing the top matchups to find the best value, the Los Angeles Dodgers look like a strong play on the road against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers boast a superior .262 team batting average and a reliable 3.74 overall ERA, easily outpacing Arizona’s .243 average and 4.21 ERA.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves (-134) hold an offensive edge over the Yankees. Atlanta enters the contest with a .250 team batting average, while New York trails behind at .231. However, the Yankees do feature a slightly better pitching staff overall, sporting a 3.334 team ERA compared to the Braves’ 3.627 mark, making this an incredibly compelling, closely contested prediction market.

How to Redeem ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and structured process. To ensure you receive your bonuses in time for the first pitch, follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Register a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and email address. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to securely verify your account and confirm you meet the required age and location regulations. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Transact on the Platform: Fund your account and spend your first $10 on the peer-to-peer exchange platform.

Once your initial $10 requirement is processed, ProphetX will automatically credit your account with $20 in bonuses.

With your account fully set up and your bonuses ready to go, you can immediately begin exploring the ProphetX prediction markets. Use your extra funds to back Chris Sale and the 70-45 Atlanta Braves, take the side of Gerrit Cole and the 64-51 New York Yankees, or dive into any of the other exciting MLB matchups on the schedule.